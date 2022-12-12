‘Sister Wives’: Inside Janelle and Kody’s Separation

Fans have been tuned into Sister Wives for over a decade. But the Brown family has never been more divided. Last year, Christine Brown left the family after her marriage to Kody crumbled. Meri remains in a loveless platonic relationship with Kody when he clearly wants her gone. Now it’s been announced that Janelle and Kody have separated.

Here’s an in-depth examination of Janelle and Kody’s separation.

Kody and Janelle Brown | TLC/YouTube

Janelle had been questioning her marriage to Kody on ‘Sister Wives’ for some time

Though their separation might shock some, fans of Sister Wives know that Janelle has been questioning her marriage to Kody for quite some time. “I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore [sic],” Janelle said on a recent episode of Sister Wives. “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

Now that the pair have officially announced their separation, it appears that Janelle is done questioning and that she’s acted in her best interests and in the best interests of her children.

Inside Kody and Janelle’s separation

It looks like Kody and Janelle could not find common ground and now they are officially separated. The pair confirmed the news during a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special. Seeing her good friend and former sister wife, Christine leave the family and realize that she had always acted independently because Kody could never fulfill her needs pushed Janelle toward separation.

Moreover, Kody’s strained relationship with her children, especially her sons, forced Janelle to rethink everything she once held near and dear. “This is the same ol’ argument. I don’t need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow. I’m just not. I just don’t need this,” Janelle reflected in an episode of Sister Wives. “In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m pretty good. I’m independent, and I’m not going to stand here and be yelled at. I just don’t need it. I don’t deserve it and I don’t need it.”

It appears that Janelle isn’t looking back.

Kody accused Janelle of making ‘single woman decisions’ on ‘Sister Wives’

Before their separation, Kody accused Janelle of making single-woman decisions and not being loyal to him. “I don’t know why it’s been OK for so many years,” he told her on an episode of Sister Wives. “And it’s not now. You actually live like a single woman.”

The divides between the pair have only widened following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “I just think we’ve never had divides this deep,” Janelle said. “Christine has left, and that’s obviously [a] very, very big departure for what our family has looked like for many years. This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?”