Gwendlyn Brown is getting honest about the Brown family's troubled dynamic. Despite her criticism of her parents, Gwen is not estranged from them.

TLC reality TV families are bursting with drama right now. The Brown family, who rose to fame on Sister Wives, are no different. Kody Brown has separated from three of his four wives in the last two years. Now the adult Brown kids are stepping forward to tell their own tales. In recent Patreon videos, Gwendlyn Brown has been pretty harsh about her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, leading some viewers to think the 21-year-old college student is estranged from her plural family. That is not the case, though. Gwen still appears to see both of her parents, even if things are a bit tense at the moment.

Gwendlyn Brown’s reaction videos seem to be shading Christine Brown

Gwendlyn Brown launched a Patreon account to react to episodes of Sister Wives last year. Since then, she’s also shared her insider opinion on her family on YouTube and other social media platforms. The tone of Gwen’s videos appears to have changed in recent months, though.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ in a photo depicting the events of season 18 | Discovery Press/TLC

Where Gwen was once pretty empathetic when it came to her mother, Christine Brown, and the trials and tribulations associated with being Kody Brown’s third wife, she’s grown more harsh. In a recent Patreon video, Gwen revealed that she had anger toward both of her parents during the divorce drama. She also said they both behaved horribly during the process, and her mother appears to be “acting” in several scenes from recent episodes.

The change in Gwen’s tone has been noted by fans on social media, leading some to question if things are even tenser behind the scenes. There have been rumblings that some sort of estrangement is being kept quiet. That isn’t the case, though.

Is Christine’s fourth child estranged from the rest of the family?

While Gwendlyn appears to be coming down a bit harder on her mother in recent Patreon and YouTube videos, she does not appear to be estranged from her family. Sure, she might not have gotten a Christmas 2021 invitation. Still, the entire Brown family, save for a few siblings, turned out for her July 2023 nuptials. Christine and Kody were both on hand, as was Robyn Brown and Christine’s new love, David Woolley.

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Plenty of signs point to everything being okay with the Browns right now. Gwen also recently shared photos of a sisters-only meetup. She seems to be in the loop on family events and gossip. Gwen also appears to be planning to attend Christine Brown’s October 2023 wedding, although she’s stayed about Christine’s new relationship.

Despite everything that has gone on in the Brown family, things seem to be fine between the Brown siblings and most of the parents. Time will only tell how close they remain as they continue navigating the big changes to their family dynamic.