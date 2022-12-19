‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Has Had 1 Major Focus Since Separating From Kody

After much tension, Sister Wives stars Janelle, and Kody Brown have officially separated. The pair have had tons of strain in the marriage for some time, and it appears that they have decided to go their separate ways. With Kody still reeling from his divorce from one of his other wives, Christine, Janelle is only looking ahead.

In fact, Janelle has had one major focus since separating from Kody.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ stars Janelle Brown and Kody have officially separated

After much tension, arguments, and speculation, Kody and Janelle have officially separated. During a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, the former couple confirmed their split.

“This is the same ol’ argument. I don’t need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow. I’m just not. I just don’t need this,” Janelle explained in a recent episode of Sister Wives. “In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m pretty good. I’m independent, and I’m not going to stand here and be yelled at. I just don’t need it. I don’t deserve it, and I don’t need it.”

Janelle has been focusing on fitness since separating from Kody

Now that Janelle is focused solely on herself and her children, she has put her love of wellness and fitness front and center. With the new year approaching, Janelle is on a path to being as fit as possible. In a recent Instagram video, she shared some updates and progress.

“At what point do you decide its time…time to put your health first,” she wrote in the video. “Because this has been a game changer. I’m coming for you 2023.” In the caption for the video she wrote, “I’m ready for you 2023!” Janelle said. “This health journey I’ve been on has been incredible. The results weren’t overnight and I’m okay with that. It’s all about slow and steady that wins the race. 2023 is my year!”

It appears that Janelle is only moving forward in her life.

‘Sister Wives’ has showcased the breakdown of Kody and Janelle’s relationship

Kody and Janelle have been in an unsettling place for some time. Their estrangement began amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when Kody imposed super strict rules on the family that Janelle did not agree with. Moreover, he has continued to have a strained relationship with the six children eh and Janelle share, especially their sons.

For her part, Janelle has always been very independent since Kody has been occupied with three other wives and a dozen children. However, Kody has accused Janelle of acting like a single woman. In Sister Wives Season 17, the former couple’s relationship woes came to a head.

“I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore [sic],” Janelle said on a recent episode of Sister Wives. “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

