‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Called the ‘MVP’ for Bringing Christine Brown Coffee on Moving Day

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown continues to support her ex-sister wife, Christine Brown, until the morning she leaves for her new life in Utah. Sister Wives fans label Janelle as the true “MVP” by supporting Christine’s decision to leave Kody Brown and for bringing her coffee on moving day.

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine Brown prepares for her move to Utah

On the November 20 episode of Sister Wives, Christine has days to pack up the rest of her house in preparation for her move to Utah. Mykelti Padron and her husband, Tony Padron, come to help Christine move her belongings into the moving truck. Among her daughter and son-in-law’s help, Christine also got much-needed help from her sister wife, Janelle, and her son, Gabriel Brown.

With their help, Christine was able to clear out her house in Flagstaff, Arizona, and get ready for her move to Murray, Utah. On the eve of the move, Christine’s daughter, Mykelti, insists that the rest of the family comes to say goodbye to her mom.

Kody, Robyn, and four of their children reluctantly come to bid Christine farewell, but the interaction is soured by their mood. Despite it all, Janelle stood on Christine’s side and continued to support her instead of her husband.

Janelle brings coffee to Christine on moving day

In the preview for the upcoming November 27 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle shows up at Christine’s house with coffee on moving day. Janelle makes a toast to Christine’s new life, saying, “Here’s to new beginnings.” Sister Wives fans think Janelle is the true “MVP” since Christine’s other former sister wives didn’t show her any support throughout her divorce.

One fan wrote on the Sister Wives subreddit, “Dude Janelle is the real MVP. Showing up to help her ex sister wife move out with coffees for everyone??” The fan thinks this duo is where the interest lies, saying they need to get a spinoff “ASAP.” Check out the post below:

Janelle’s heartwarming support of Christine

Christine set boundaries with her former sister wives, Robyn and Meri when she asked for space before they tried to have any relationship. Since that conversation, she’s received nothing but coldness from them and zero support. Meanwhile, Janelle’s heartwarming support for Christine has been consistent and unconditional.

While Janelle is upset that Christine will be leaving Flagstaff, she’s never once tried to guilt trip her into staying or changing her mind. She never even questioned her intentions. After some rough patches in their sister wife relationship, Christine considers Janelle one of her “best friends.”

In the preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode, it’s moving day. The reality of Christine leaving is setting in for Janelle. “All of a sudden, my whole world is different,” she tells the cameras with tears in her eyes. She’s not sure how she’s going to go on without Christine there. “I think we’ll just have to make it up,” Janelle tells the cameras.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

