‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Robyn Out on ‘Pretending’ and Feigning Ignorance About Family Issues

In the Sister Wives Season 17 finale, Janelle Brown calls out her sister wife, Robyn Brown, for feigning ignorance in arguments. She is tired of Robyn “pretending” that she doesn’t know the ins and outs of the family drama.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle tells Kody about his estranged relationships with his adult children

On the December 11 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle gets Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown together to show everyone the floor plans for the house she intends to build on the Coyote Pass property. They soon begin talking about how rough the last year has been on the family with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Christine Brown divorcing Kody.

Kody wants him and Janelle’s sons, Gabriel and Garrison, to apologize to him and Robyn. He feels that Janelle pitted their six children against him and unfairly accused Robyn of controlling the family through the coronavirus rules. Kody wants his sons, Garrison and Gabriel, to reach out to him.

Janelle told him that the problem was much bigger than two sons. “You have to know Garrison and Gabriel are not the only children who have problems,” she told him.

Robyn acts shocked by the news

After Janelle reveals most of her children are distant from their father, Kody, Robyn acts surprised by this news. “You say there’s more than just Gabe and Garrison?” Robyn asks Janelle. “There’s a general disgruntlement among my kids,” she replies.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody claims not to know about the underlying issues with him and Janelle’s children. She claims it’s because he’s not around enough to see it. Robyn, on the other hand, says she’s entirely in the dark.

“I really don’t know what’s going on. I’m trying to catch up here. And I really want to understand because I feel like this is something we can get fixed,” Robyn tells the cameras.

Janelle calls out Robyn for ‘pretending’

In Janelle’s interview, the mother of six calls out Robyn for feigning ignorance about serious family issues. “Robyn’s acting like she’s never heard this before. I think she’s pretending, possibly, that she’s never heard this before.”

Janelle believes Robyn is acting because “Kody’s a blabbermouth, and he can’t keep anything secret.”

Janelle isn’t sure why Robyn acts innocent to the news, but it’s getting on her nerves. “This whole ‘confused’ thing is something that happens a lot. And I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s for real or if she’s just pretending that she’s never heard anything before. But Kody leaks like a sieve,” Janelle said.

Robyn and Kody act like they haven’t discussed these significant family issues together. But as husband and wife living together nearly full-time, it seems almost impossible for it not to come up in conversation. Perhaps Robyn wants her sister wives to think she’s more innocent in the situation than she really is.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.