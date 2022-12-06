‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Is ‘Questioning’ Her Marriage to Kody

Things are changing drastically in Sister Wives. Following Christine and Kody’s divorce, many things are being called into question. Janelle and Kody’s relationship, which was once solid, is now crumbling. As Season 17 of the show has moved forward, Janelle has questions about her marriage.

Here’s what’s known about their fractured relationship.

Janelle Brown | YouTube/TLC

Janelle and Kody’s relationship has been strained on ‘Sister Wives’

While the Browns are still reeling from Christine’s exit from her marriage to Kody, the spotlight is also being put on Kody’s marriage to Janelle, and things aren’t looking good.

“I just feel like I have to do everything I can to make this work. I’m not even sure it’s possible to come back from where we are,” Janelle said in a confessional on Sister Wives. “I still have so much affection for Kody. I don’t know if it’s love.”

For his part, Kody has continued to question Janelle’s loyalty toward him.

Janelle Brown is questioning her marriage to Kody on ‘Sister Wives’

Now that she’s watched her best friend and former sister wife, Christine, divorce Kody and move on with her life, Janelle is examining the cracks and strains in her own marriage. “I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore [sic],” Janelle said on a recent episode of Sister Wives. “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

Throughout their nearly 30-year marriage, Janelle has always been very independent. “You cannot depend on your husband to meet all of your needs,” she explained.

However, circumstances in her marriage to Kody have no longer remained easy to navigate.

Janelle says Kody shows favoritism toward Robyn

While their marriage is going through some obvious trials and tribulations, it’s not helpful that Kody continues to show obvious favoritism toward Robyn, his fourth wife. It’s something that has been an issue since the pair first began courting.

“All I’m hearing is Robyn is perfect. Robyn is great. Robyn treats me the way I’m supposed to be treated,” Janelle said on a Sister Wives episode. “Everybody’s gotta conform. That’s not what I signed up for.”

For now, it looks like neither Kody nor Robyn is ready to throw in the towel on their relationship. However, if they don’t manage to get on the same path soon, it’s unlikely that their union will withstand the test of time.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: All of the Times Meri and Janelle’s Hatred for Each Other Was Documented in Family’s Memoir