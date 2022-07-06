‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Spends Fourth of July in North Carolina Without Kody

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed that she spent Independence Day away from her husband, Kody Brown. She celebrated the National holiday with two of her children and grandchildren in North Carolina. This isn’t the first holiday she’s spent away from her husband and her other sister wives.

Janelle Brown spends the Fourth of July in North Carolina

The Sister Wives star, Janelle, spent the Fourth of July with her 26-year-old daughter, Madison’ Maddie’ Brush, her husband Caleb Brush, and their two children, Axel and Evangalynn. Janelle was also joined in North Carolina by her 17-year-old daughter, Savanah Brown.

On July 4, Janelle posted a photo on her Instagram, showing how she spent the holiday away from Kody. A picture shows herself and her family on the steps of a historical museum, Tryon Palace, in New Bern, NC. She captioned the post, “Happy Independence Day!” Check out the Instagram pic below:

Earlier in the week, Janelle posted a photo of her 5-year-old grandson, Axel, mesmerized by a sparkler. She captioned the post, “The joy of sparklers. Axel had so much fun last night. When the sparklers were done we watched the fireflies in Maddie’s yard put on their own show.” Check out the Instagram post below:

How were the other ‘Sister Wives’ celebrating Independence Day?

Janelle’s sister wife, Meri Brown, spent the Fourth of July weekend at an adventure retreat with a big group of friends. She wrote on her Instagram, “Last weekend I took a few days to get together with some of the best humans, living and celebrating this amazing life reuniting with old friends, making new friends, building relationships, going on adventures, having late night conversations about business, relationships, and life.” Check out the image below:

After Christine’s separation from Kody, she’s been living in Murray, Utah, with her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Brown. Since Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn started living together full time since the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they likely spent the holiday together. This wouldn’t be the first time Robyn and Kody acted monogamously.

Janelle lives and works in Flagstaff, Arizona

While Janelle often travels between North Carolina and Arizona to be with her children, she lives and works in Flagstaff, Arizona. In September 2021, the Sister Wives star launched a “retail trade” company in Flagstaff called NTYK, LLC.

In March 2022, Janelle began renting a property in the Riordan Mill Center in Flagstaff for her new retail business. This could be used for her health brand Strive with Janelle. The last thing Sister Wives fans heard was that she lives in an RV on the Brown family’s property in Flagstaff on Coyote Pass.

Janelle, Kody, and her sister wives will be returning to Sister Wives Season 17, which was rumored to be filming this year. Hopefully, this season will reveal more of Janelle and Kody’s marriage in the upcoming season.

