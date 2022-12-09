‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Starts Business Separate From Kody Amid Split Rumors

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown launched her own retail business in Flagstaff, Arizona, in the fall of 2021. This is around the same time as Sister Wives Season 17, when all of her and Kody Brown’s relationship problems started coming to a head. Is this a step for Janelle to become financially independent with the intent to leave her plural marriage to Kody?

Janelle Brown | YouTube/TLC

Janelle and Kody’s relationship on the rocks in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody is dealing with the fallout of his divorce from his second wife, Christine Brown, and the estrangement of many of his adult children. Now he’s questioning Janelle’s loyalty, and she’s questioning her love for him. He doesn’t think he’s been acting married to him as she stopped relying on him to approve decisions for her life.

Kody think’s Janelle’s independence is a byproduct of her lack of respect for him as her husband. He believes that a man cannot love someone who doesn’t respect him. After comparing Janelle to his rumored “favorite wife,” Robyn Brown, he demanded that Robyn receive an apology. Janelle is fed up with Kody and Robyn’s victim narrative and is unwilling to admit fault for something she didn’t do.

Janelle starts a new business amid marital problems with Kody

Sister Wives Season 17 was filmed throughout 2021, with Janelle moving onto the Coyote Pass property in the fall of 2021. The Sun revealed the Sister Wives star, Janelle, launched her new “retail trade” business, NTYK, LLC, on September 2021. That means, during the filming, Janelle was making money moves.

The outlet revealed Janelle is now renting a property where her new retail business will be. The property is in the Riordan Mill Center in Flagstaff, Arizona. The building that Janelle is renting has suites for around $2,000 a month. The office spaces include a reception area, a private office, cubicles, a kitchenette, and a bathroom.

So far, there is no information regarding what type of merchandise Janelle’s retail business will sell. Janelle also hasn’t spoken publicly about the new business venture. Perhaps it’s part of the Sister Wives Season 17 storyline, and she’s not allowed to discuss it publicly until it airs.

Is Janelle getting her finances in order to leave Kody?

Many Sister Wives fans think Janelle will follow Christine’s lead and leave her plural marriage to Kody. After hearing that Janelle’s advice to Christine was to get her finances in order before divorcing Kody, many fans think Janelle is trying to do the same thing.

Janelle mentioned in Sister Wives Season 17 that she didn’t have any assets in her name solely, with all of her assets and property also having Kody’s name or another wife’s name listed as co-owners. The mother of six admitted she’d put herself in a “stupid” situation financially after giving Robyn the proceeds of her Las Vegas, Nevada home to pay for Kody and Robyn’s house. She’s upset with herself for not having anything to leave her children.

Is Janelle’s business venture an attempt to get back the money she lost while in her marriage to Kody? With Janelle and Kody’s marriage unraveling, Sister Wives fans must keep watching season 17 to find out what happens next.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

