‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown’s Son Logan Brown Gets Married to His Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty — See the Pics!

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s son, Logan Brown, officially married his longtime girlfriend, Michelle Petty, on October 22, 2022. The Sister Wives star’s wedding ceremony was kept low-key and private. Here is everything we know about the joyful occasion and which family members were in attendance.

Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s relationship

Janelle and Kody’s oldest child, Logan, proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Michelle, back in September 2017. Logan recounted how he proposed to her with a lovely pear-shaped engagement ring, “Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through. So, in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado River, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge and then I popped the question!”

Of course, the entire family was thrilled by the good news. “We are so happy that Logan and Michelle are engaged,” the proud parents said. “We have become quite attached to Michelle, and we are so thrilled that they have taken this next step. We wish them so much joy and look forward to what comes next.”

Janelle and Christine attend Logan and Michelle’s wedding

Logan and Michelle are finally married! The love birds had a beautiful outdoor ceremony on October 22, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. While it’s unclear at this moment if his father, Kody Brown, or his other moms, Meri and Robyn Brown, attended the celebration, Janelle and Christine were there with most of their children.

On Sunday, October 23, Janelle posted a photo of herself and Christine at the wedding on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day.”

Christine posted a snap from the autumn ceremony of herself and four of her daughters, Ysabel, Aspyn, Truely, and Gwendlyn Brown. Her other daughter, Mykelti Padron is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy with twins, so perhaps that’s why she’s missing from the photo.

Christine shared the same pic to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “It’s amazing and overwhelming to be the mom of these beautiful ladies.” Janelle posted a group photo of herself and her six children to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “My kids. And the new bride and groom. Some of us are already sweating from the legendary Brown family dancing at events.”

Logan and Michelle’s life together

Logan and Michelle waited five years after getting engaged before getting married. The long engagement was to give them both time to finish their Master’s degrees and save for their wedding. Logan has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada in Kinesiology and Exercise Science and a Master’s in Business Administration from UNLV.

Janelle boasted about her eldest son and her daughter-in-law, Michelle, on her Instagram back in February 2022. She snapped a photo of the pair in front of the home they were in the process of building in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the Instagram post below:

Logan hasn’t been on Sister Wives since 2014 and has kept his private life out of the public eye. And no, he’s not planning on living plural marriage like his parents. Hopefully, fans will be able to see some wedding pictures in the future. A big congratulations go out to Logan and Michelle on their nuptials!

