‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Out Kody for Living in His Nice House With Robyn While She Has ‘Nothing’

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown is fed up with her husband, Kody Brown, for not supporting her dreams to build her home on Coyote Pass. In the recent episode, Janelle says he prefers staying with his rumored “favorite wife,” Robyn Brown, in her big home while she’s left with “nothing.”

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown | TLC via Youtube

Janelle says Kody has never been happy with her housing choices in Flagstaff

In the November 16 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle tries to stay positive about her decision to live in her fifth wheel on the family’s Coyote Pass property. With Christine leaving Flagstaff in one week, the family feels even more distant from each other. But Janelle is moving forward, regardless if it means she will be the only person building on the property. She’s determined to build her own house.

With a harsh Flagstaff winter soon approaching, Janelle is scrambling to get her electricity and heat hooked up before it gets too cold. Janelle can only live on one Coyote Pass lot for four-month increments. So with the plan to move to Christine’s lot, she hopes it will buy her enough time to get her lot ready to build on.

“So my ultimate goal with building would be to have a house built by the time Savanah goes to her senior year. That is about a year from now.” But Kody is doubtful they can work out all of the “moving parts” in time. They must first pay off the property to start building Janelle’s house.

Janelle calls out Kody for living in his nice house with Robyn while she has ‘nothing’

In the episode, Janelle reveals that no matter her housing decision in Flagstaff, Kody has never been happy. “Look, Kody has never really been engaged in my housing since I moved here. He was mad when I went from my first rental to my second rental, even though the second rental was much bigger. He was mad because it wasn’t as nice,” she said.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

It’s frustrating to her that Kody should have a say in something when he’s rarely ever there. Most of the time, Kody is with Robyn and their children in their $900,000 home. “But you know what, he has a house that he lives in up on the hill with Robyn, and it’s really nice. And have nothing. So I’m trying hard to build myself something here,” Janelle told the cameras.

Kody doesn’t like Janelle’s RV plan

Since Janelle bought the trailer, Kody has refused to stay with her. He doesn’t feel he should have to “suffer” because of her decision.

“I know this is bothering Janelle, but I’ve been invested in this from the very beginning. And the problem is, we do discuss it. I get involved in her house, but she doesn’t like me being involved because I disagree with her,” Kody tells the cameras. His frustration is that Janelle “does what she wants.”

Janelle admits that she realized she doesn’t have any assets for her children since everyone else in the family’s name is also on it. “I have gotten myself in a very stupid position as far as an independent woman. If I were to leave, or want to leave right now, I would have no estates. I have nothing to leave to my kids. My hands are completely tied ’cause everything I have asset-wise has everybody else’s name on it, too,” Janelle admits.

Janelle said she used profits from her home in Las Vegas to help get Robyn into her big house in Flagstaff. She’s frustrated now because she’s not getting the help back for paying off the property that they all own together.

It sounds like Janelle is only staying in her marriage to Kody because she would have nothing if she left. Perhaps that’s why she’s in a rush to pay off the Coyote Pass property and build on it so that her children will inherit something if she does decide to leave her marriage.

