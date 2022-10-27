‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown and Daughter Savannah Look Like Twins in Photo From Logan’s Wedding

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and her youngest daughter, Savannah Brown, look like twins in a recent photo. The mother-daughter dup snapped an adorable pic while spending the weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, for Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s wedding. Check out the photo!

Janelle Brown, Savannah Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle Brown and family celebrate Logan and Michelle’s wedding

On October 22, 2022, Janelle and Kody Brown’s oldest child, Logan, got married to his long-time girlfriend, Michelle Petty. All the Brown family members (except a very pregnant Mykelti Padron) were in Phoenix to celebrate the union in a lovely ceremony.

With tensions high between Kody and most of his wives and adult children, Sister Wives fans were shocked to see that almost everybody was there. While Kody sat on the opposite end of the venue with his fourth wife, Robyn, Janelle sat in the front row and was delighted to watch her son get married. Christine posted a photo of her with her sister wife at the ceremony looking beautiful; check out the Instagram post below:

Many adorable photos from Logan and Michelle’s wedding were posted by the many family members in attendance. In one video, Garrison Brown acts as the “beer boy” (instead of a “flower girl”) were handed out cans of beer as he walks down the aisle.

Savannah and her mother, Janelle, look like ‘twins’

On her Instagram Stories, Savannah posted a cute polaroid snap of her and her mom, Janelle, at the wedding. She captioned the post, “Congratulations to [Logan] and [Michelle} on their AWESOME wedding.”

Thankfully, a fan captured the moment and reposted it to Reddit. Check out the pic below:

The 17-year-old wrote about how similar she and her 53-year-old mom look. “But in other news have you SEEN how much I look like my mom?” she wrote. “You actually said copy and paste when I was born,” she concluded, tagging her mom.

‘Sister Wives’ fans react to the cute snap

Of course, Sister Wives fans thought the same thing as Savannah. One fan commented, “Classic beauties.” Another said, “They’re both so pretty! And wow yeah, Savanah’s like Janelle’s clone.”

Another fan couldn’t help but notice that Savannah also looks similar to her older sister, Maddison Brush. “She looks like a mini Maddie too,” they wrote.

‘Sister Wives’ Savannah Brown, Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, Janelle Brown, Michelle Petty, Logan Brown, Hunter Brown, and Maddison Brush | Janelle Brown/Instagram

Of course, many Sister Wives fans couldn’t help but notice how Janelle seemed to be glowing. Christine had a massive glow-up after her divorce from Kody, and many fans hope that’s why Janelle looks so good too. Fans must keep watching Sister Wives Season 17 to discover what happens next.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

