‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Deals With the Fallout of Losing Her ‘Best Friend’ Christine

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown is dealing with the most life-changing event in the history of the TLC show — Christine Brown is leaving. While the two sister wives have had their share of ups and downs, Janelle feels lost without her “best friend” Christine.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle and Christine’s rocky past

In the November 20 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and Christine discuss the evolution of their sisterhood and friendship. While they haven’t always been close, they somehow managed to find a sweet spot in their relationship after over 27 years of being sister wives.

Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery+

“Look, you and I have done plenty of complaining about each other,” Janelle tells Christine. “Like we’ve said some very harsh things to Kody. We’ve said harsh things about each other. And so now it, it’s different,” Janelle tells Christine, who agrees with her: “I think it’s totally different.”

The two were able to bond over the fact that they helped raise their combined 12 children together as one bunch. Janelle also admits that Christine was the mom who planned all of the holiday events and made them special for her children.

Janelle is unsure of her future without Christine

While Janelle and Christine had a difficult time finding their rhythm as sister wives, now they’re trying to figure out what their relationship looks like without Kody.

“I’m trying to figure out how we navigate all of this now,” Janelle confesses. But Christine isn’t worried about her relationship with Janelle changing. She said, “I think you and I will just take it as it comes. and we’ll just figure things out.”

In the preview for the upcoming November 27 episode of Sister Wives, it’s moving day and Christine is officially gone. Janelle is struggling with the reality of having Christine gone. “All of a sudden my whole world is different,” she said.

Of course, Christine’s other former sister wives are also struggling with he change. Neither Meri nor Robyn consider themselves sister wives with Christine since she’s moved on fro Kody.

Meanwhile, Janelle has been there supporting Christine throughout her decision. She’s been the one to give her a hug when Kody yelled at her during the final meeting for the as a family.

“I don’t think any of us know what goes on now. I think we’ll just have to make it up,” Janelle told the cameras.

Christine says Janelle is her ‘best friend’

Janelle wonders what makes her relationship with Christine so special, but she thinks it’s the “common experience and the kids.” Meanwhile Christine thinks their relationship is more than that “I think that it’s even more than that. I think it’s deeper than that for you and I. I would consider you one of my best friends,” Christine said.

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

“I don’t know what label to put on mine and Janelle’s relationship I don’t know,” Christine said. She admits the sister wives relationships can get complicated.

Still Janelle is having a hard time not picking sides in Christine’s divorce fro Kody. “I don’t know how to not be on a side. Or be perceived as not being side,” Janelle confides in Christine. Now she’s unsure of where she will spend the holidays, with Christine or with Kody, Robyn, and Meri.

In Sister Wives Season 16, Kody admitted to feeling “jealous” of Janelle and Christine’s close relationship. And not much has changed in season 17.

“I’ve always wanted my wives to have close relationships and it’s a tragedy to me now after all these years and Christine trash-talking Janelle for four years about the one house thing, now Janelle and Christine have a better relationship. I’m begging Janelle for a closer relationship. It feel like she’s rejecting that and just choosing to just have one with Christine,” Kody said.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

