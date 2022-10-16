‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Says She’ll Always Choose Her Dogs and Kids Over Husband Kody

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown says that if she’s forced to choose between her two dogs and her husband, Kody Brown, sleeping in the bed with her, she’s choosing her dogs every time. She said that her priority is with her six children and her two dogs.

Kody doesn’t like dogs in his bed

In the October 16 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle showed Robyn and her oldest daughters around her new fifth-wheel trailer. Robyn’s daughter, Aurora, asks if they will use the extra bunk beds in Savanah’s wing of the trailer for dog beds.

“So I have two dogs. One is Brindle. She’s this fat little sausage. And then I have my mom’s dog, Jack. So I do have two,” Janelle told the cameras. Kody wants the two dogs to stay outside of his and Janelle’s bedroom.

“In my mind, I still feel like my bedroom is the sacred place for me and my wife to associate with each other in any variety of ways, and the dogs shouldn’t be there,” Kody said to the cameras.

Janelle said she will choose her dogs and children over Kody

During the tour of the trailer, Kody joked to Janelle about it either being the dogs or him in the bed. “You’re gonna have to pick between me and the dogs,” he said.

In the confessional, Janelle made it known that the dogs would stay, especially since Kody’s rarely at her house. “Yeah, dude, I’m sorry. You’re here one day in four, maybe three, and I’ll choose the dogs. Gonna choose the dogs, gonna choose the kids.”

Janelle is upset that Kody would rather spend all of his time at Robyn’s house

Earlier in the episode, when Janelle and Kody were in Utah picking up the fifth-wheel trailer, he was eager to get back on the road to Flagstaff, Arizona. He wants to get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) and get back to his two youngest kids he shares with Robyn, 10-year-old Solomon and 6-year-old Ariella.

“Kody doesn’t feel like he can be away from the little kids at Robyn’s house for more than two or three days at a time. So our trips are always constrained by that,” Janelle told the cameras. “He has to hurry home and take a rapid test to make sure he’s not carrying COVID, so he can go home to Sol and Ari,” Janelle concludes.

It seems that Kody is finding excuses not to live with Janelle. He’s grown accustomed to Robyn’s 4,400-square-foot cabin and said he would rather be at her house because it has access to hot water. It seems like Janelle would rather have her dogs and her children anyways.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

