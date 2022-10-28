‘Sister Wives’: Janelle’s Instagram Post About Being ‘Capable Enough To Adapt’ Intensifies Kody Split Rumors

Janelle Brown gives Sister Wives an update on her Instagram that has further intensified the rumors that she has left her husband, Kody Brown. With Christine Brown’s departure playing out on Sister Wives, Janelle’s followers believe that she’s the next wife to leave too. Janelle’s cryptic Instagram about being “capable enough to adapt” to difficult situations made fans wonder if she was talking about leaving Kody.

Janelle and Kody’s marriage is getting worse on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

Throughout Sister Wives Seasons 16 and 17, Janelle has become increasingly independent of Kody and the rest of the family. After Kody made strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules for the family to follow, she made a decision to choose her children over him. Since then, she’s been taking trips and making big decisions without her husband’s approval.

In the recent October 16 episode of Sister Wives, Kody is frustrated with Janelle for buying a fifth-wheel trailer without consulting with him first. The father of 18 feels like Janelle is not respectin his role as “head” of the family. Kody doesn’t like Janelle’s choice to live in the trailer and admittedly doesn’t want “suffer” the consequences of her decisions by having to live in it.

But Janelle is firm in what she wants and isn’t willing to sacrifice her independence for him. She made a comment this season about how if given an ultimatum, she would always choose her “children and dogs” over a husband who hardly ever around.

In the Sister Wives Season 17 super teaser (via People), Kody appears antagonistic discussing their marriage over dinner. “You and I have been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage Janelle,” he says in the clip.

Kody tells the camera, “Everything seems to be going bad here.” Janelle agrees that she Kody’s and relationship is falling apart. “If he can’t handle my independence, I don’t know if this works for me anymore,” she admits in her interview.

Janelle posts about being ‘capable enough to adapt’ in cryptic Instagram post

On October 26, Janelle posted a life update to her followers in a caption on a selfie. She detailed her travels with her pregnant daughter, Madison Brush, and her grandchildren, 5-year-old Axel Brush and 3-year-old Evangalynn Brush. Janelle and her daughter were on their way back to North Carolina after attending her son, Logan Brown’s wedding in Phoenix, Arizona, when they experienced some difficulties. Check out Janelle’s Instagram post below:

“After Maddie and I got on the road to come back to NC I realized I had left my drivers license in the clutch I took to the wedding. I’m usually so neurotic about things like that I can’t believe this happened ! So I’m getting a bonus work day at a hotel in Raleigh while I wait for a Fed Ex,” Janelle explained.

“Sometimes you are afraid of something but when it happens you find out you really are capable enough to adapt and deal. Maybe there is a life lesson in that,” Janelle’s caption concluded.

Some ‘Sister Wives’ fans think this is a clue that Janelle also left Kody

The last line in Janelle’s caption made fans wonder if it wasn’t directed at her finding freedom from Kody. One fan reposted the photo to Reddit, writing, “Could this be a hidden meaning in Janelle’s IG post this morning? Swipe to read the context and the comment at the end.”

The fan thought the last line in the post was referring to Janelle being “afraid of leaving kody, but then she now feels that she’s capable of it and can deal with it.” While some fans pointed out that she’s not wearing a wedding ring in her photo. However, this isn’t new for the Sister Wives star, she was seen in previous seasons without a wedding ring.

Perhaps this is Janelle’s way of revealing that she finally found the inner strength to stand up for herself and leave her toxic marriage. Fans will have to keep watching Sister Wives Season 17 to find out what happens next.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

