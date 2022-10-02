‘Sister Wives’: Janelle’s Plan to Jumpstart the Coyote Pass Build Clearly Failed

In the summer of 2021, Janelle Brown opted to move out of her rental property and into a trailer on the Coyote Pass land the Brown family bought before moving to Flagstaff, Arizona. The undeveloped land has been a sticking point for the family for years. In real-time, fans know that Janelle ultimately abandoned her trailer and returned to a rental property. Season 17 of Sister Wives just revealed exactly why Janelle opted to live in a fifth wheel. Ultimately, the idea was just another failed attempt to jumpstart construction on the controversial property.

Janelle Brown moved into a trailer after her landlord sold her rental property

In the spring of 2021, just as Christine Brown’s decision to leave Kody and her sister wives behind was solidifying, Janelle Brown had some big decisions to make, too. With a scorching real estate market, Janelle’s landlord opted to place the home Janelle was renting on the market.

The mother of six initially considered buying the property, claiming it was a good deal and that buying a home was easier than finding a rental house in the area. Janelle also had another option to explore. She noted that while she could get approved for a mortgage, she preferred the idea of putting that money elsewhere. Instead of moving into another rental, she purchased a camper and decided to live on the property the Browns had left largely abandoned after purchasing it in 2018. She seemed to think it was a strategic move, but it failed.

Janelle had much bigger plans for the move to Coyote Pass, though

Janelle didn’t simply move onto Coyote Pass because she had nowhere else to go, as Sister Wives fans speculated when Janelle first moved into her fifth wheel. In the season 17 episode, “And Then There Were Three,” Janelle explained to Kody that moving into the trailer would be a good way to jumpstart the building process.

In a one-on-one conversation with Kody, Janelle explained that she put money down on a fifth wheel, hoping that by moving onto the property, she could devote her time, energy, and money to building a small home for herself and her youngest child. She initially hoped to be in her Coyote Pass house within six months. Six months have come and gone. Nothing has happened.

Ultimately, Janelle’s attempt to get the building process started failed

Since moving off the land when the cold weather set in, Janelle has done a lot. She’s traveled extensively, worked on a business, and visited her children and grandchildren. She’s even spent a fair bit of time with her former sister wife, Christine Brown. The one thing she hasn’t done is head back to Coyote Pass.

Janelle seemed pretty dedicated to the idea of using her time in a trailer to jumpstart the building process, but more than a year later, nothing of note happened. In fact, Janelle opted to stay away from Coyote Pass during the warmer months of 2022. Instead of returning to the trailer when the weather was more hospitable, she stayed in town.

Janelle’s sudden lack of interest in the property doesn’t seem to bode well for its eventual development. Frankly, the mother of six appeared to be the only one truly interested in Coyote Pass any longer. With her waning interest, it seems unlikely the Browns will fully develop the property.

The Browns may just be better off selling the property and moving on. Christine has left the state, Meri Brown has largely avoided the area, and Kody only appears to spend time there when he needs a break from his fourth wife. Robyn Brown has failed to show an interest in the property since buying her own home.

