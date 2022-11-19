‘Sister Wives’: Kody Accuses Christine of Turning His Kids Against Him — Gwendlyn Reveals the Truth

In one of the most dramatic scenes from Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown accused Christine Brown of turning his kids against him. However, Christine’s daughter has recently revealed the opposite is true. It was the kids that turned Christine against him.

Gwendlyn Brown | YouTube/TLC

Kody accuses Christine of turning against him

In the November 13 episode of Sister Wives, Christine sits down with her ex-husband Kody and her sister wives, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, and Meri Brown, to announce she’s moving in one week. Kody’s grief over his 26-year-long marriage with Christine manifested in anger.

The tense family meeting turns accusatory when Kody blames Christine for turning his kids against him. “So I’m curious, in all of this, it seems like my relationship with all the adult kids is really off too,” Kody tells her. “Have you been talking to the adult kids about this?” he asks her.

Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine replied: “No, we barely… no one wants to talk about this. I think your relationship is off with your kids because of COVID, not because of me,” she tells him.

In an interview, Kody claims Christine is lying. “Bull. You’re telling them. It’s Christine telling them. She’s running to this person, to this person, to this person, to complain about the relationship. She’s playing a game. She has been playing games for years. I just call bulls***t,” Kody tells the cameras.

As Kody leaves the family meeting, he yells at Christine in a dramatic show. He accuses her of being the “pied piper” who is stealing all of his wives and children and turning them against him. However, Christine didn’t even attempt to defend herself.

Gwendlyn says it was the kids who turned Christine against Kody

Luckily, Christine’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, revealed the truth. She told her side in her unfiltered Patreon account, where she answers Sister Wives fans’ burning questions. Contrary to what Kody said, Christine’s children suggested she leave Kody.

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Gwendlyn answered a fan’s question in a Q&A video through Patreon. One fan asked, “Kody has been blaming Christine for turning the kids against him. How strongly do you disagree with this statement?” the fan asked. “I love how heavily sided this question is,” Gwendlyn said. “I do disagree. So for me, I personally didn’t like my mom when she was married to my dad. And being with him made me think less of her. So I feel like it’s more that we turned her against him, honestly.”

Kody blames Christine for his bad relationships with his children

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody damaged most of his relationships with his wives and his 18 children. His overly-strict rules caused him to burn bridges with many of his sons, including Garrison and Gabriel Brown, and his wife, Janelle Brown.

His rules, which went beyond the CDC recommendations, made it impossible for his sons to live at home, and he demanded Janelle kick them out. Janelle decided that she would choose her sons over her husband.

It was also during this time that Christine decided to leave Kody after watching him break his daughter Ysabel Brown’s heart. He said risky for him to go across the country to support his 17-year-old daughter in her major back surgery for scoliosis.

On top of these moments, Kody refused to put in any effort to see his children beyond the ones he has with Robyn simply because it was “inconvenient” to visit his kids while social distancing outside. Since then, most of his children have decided that if he’s not willing to put effort into a relationship, neither will they.

Kody simply will not accept this as an answer and believe that Christine turned them all against him. Now Sister Wives fans know the truth, thanks to Gwendlyn.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

