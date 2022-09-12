‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’

In the shocking Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown drops a massive bombshell on Christine Brown. Kody shocked audiences when he admitted that he was never attracted to Christine, even when he married her. He tells her that he felt “pressured into the marriage” and just went along with it.

Kody admits he was not attracted to Christine when they got married

In the jaw-dropping September 11 episode of Sister Wives, Kody opens up about marrying Christine. He tells her that getting married to her was more out of obligation than love. He said, “It’s true. We married under circumstances that were not romantic.”

Christine disagrees, “They were for me. They weren’t for you. It was romantic for me.” Kody tells her that he didn’t “know better.” She inquires, “And had you known better? You wouldn’t have married me?” Christine asks. Kody then tries to smooth it over by calling their marriage “destiny.”

Later in the conversation, Kody admits he had little attraction toward Christine when they got married. He said, “OK. So, we can unravel this further because it’s true that I wasn’t attracted to you when we got married.”

Kody admits to feeling ‘pressured into the marriage’

One of the most shocking moments in Sister Wives’ history is Kody telling Christine the truth about his intentions behind marrying her. He admits, “I felt pressured into the marriage. And I didn’t know better at the time.”

A dumbfounded Christine reacts to Kody’s admission with nervous laughter. She tells the cameras, “Oh my gosh, really? He didn’t know better?”

“So, did he marry me out of an obligation? You know, our church doesn’t have the whole arranged marriages, but it sounds to me that he felt like he had to marry me,” Christine says to the cameras. “That’s so sad,” the mother of six concludes.

Other times that Kody told Christine he wasn’t attracted to her

Kody has told Christine that he isn’t attracted to her many times in the past. In the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody spoke negatively about his courtship with Christine. He wrote:

“When we set out on our road trip, I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby. Back then, I was young and superficial enough to care about physical appearances. After we’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station. I’d been drinking soda pop to stay awake, and my stomach felt sour and upset. Just thinking about food made me queasy. Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen. The sight of those nachos turned my stomach. I couldn’t watch her eat them. She must have been starving because she was eating so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere. Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship. It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her — in fact, I liked her very much — but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little — well, a lot.” Kody Brown

Despite this, Kody and Christine married in a quick wedding ceremony. However, it lacked romance and even a honeymoon. When the memoir came out, the Sister Wives tell-all host asked the family about the nacho incident in a finale episode.

Kody admitted, “I will be honest, I was not attracted to Christine in any kind of physical sense.” When the host clarified, “So you were not physically attracted to Christine?” Kody replied, “That’s an understatement.”

The host asked, “Were you grossed out by her?” And Kody says, “I won’t say that, but the nachos grossed me out enough to make me go, ‘OK, I’m waiting to marry her.'” Christine said it “hurts” to hear him say that. “It’s horrible,” she said.

Now that Kody and Christine’s marriage is over, the truth is finally being revealed. Fans will have to keep watching Sister Wives Season 17 to find out more behind-the-scenes information about their complicated plural marriage.

