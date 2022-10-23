‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Accuses Son, Gabriel Brown, of ‘Gaslighting’ Him in Upcoming Episode

Kody Brown doesn’t just have trouble with his wives. The polygamist and father of 18 seems to be at odds with many of his children, too. Kody has made some pretty wild assumptions and accusations during season 17 of Sister Wives. Christine Brown, the polygamist’s now ex-wife, has been the target of most of those accusations, but as the latest season passes the midway point, one of the Brown kids is enduring Kody’s wrath. Kody has accused Gabriel Brown of “gaslighting” him.

Kody Brown accuses son, Gabriel Brown, of ‘gaslighting’ him

In a recent clip, Kody accused his 21-year-old son, Gabriel Brown, of “gaslighting” him. Kody claims that Gabriel knows exactly why he and Kody aren’t speaking and refuses to acknowledge what he’s done wrong. Gabriel and several other adult Brown children have opted to keep their distance from Kody in recent months following his divorce from Christine Brown. An emotional Gabriel insists, however, that his father “gave up” on having a relationship with him.

Gabe might not be the only Brown that Kody’s pushed to the side. Kody has shown an absolute disinterest in most of his adult children, including all of the children he shares with Christine Brown, his child with Meri Brown, and many of the kids he shares with Janelle Brown. Several Sister Wives fans insist that Kody is only interested in connecting with the children he shares with Robyn Brown, his fourth and legal wife. The unequal treatment is more evident than it has ever been.

Kody Brown and Gabe have had issues for years

Kody and Gabriel’s issues are nothing new. The father and son had it out last year over coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations and seemingly never recovered. It wasn’t the first time they had an issue, though. Their relationship hit a snag in 2018 when Kody announced the Brown family would move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Then a junior in high school, Gabriel didn’t take well to the news, refusing to pack his room until the last possible moment. While he eventually settled into life in Flagstaff, Sister Wives fans noted how cold and uncaring Kody was, despite Gabriel’s obvious difficulty with the move.

During the height of the pandemic, Kody refused to speak with Gabriel and Garrison Brown after both declined to adhere to Kody’s exceedingly strict pandemic rules. In one tense scene during season 16 of Sister Wives, Gabriel became so upset with Kody that he walked off. Since then, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown have admitted that several of the Brown kids are estranged from Kody.

Season 17 has brought about a lot more honesty from the Brown family. Now that she’s no longer with Kody, Christine has been freer to speak than ever before. Recently, she revealed exactly why Kody’s sons won’t talk to him. Christine said that Janelle’s children don’t like the way Kody treats their mother. Janelle and Kody are parents to six children, including four sons. Logan Brown and Hunter Brown both live in other states. Gabriel and Garrison, the two youngest of Janelle’s sons, lived with her in Flagstaff until recently. Madison Brush, Janelle’s eldest daughter, lives in North Carolina, while Savanah Brown, 17, still lives at home.

