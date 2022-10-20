‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Accuses Son Gabriel of ‘Gaslighting’ Him

In a preview for the upcoming October 23 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown’s son, Gabriel Brown, discuss his relationship with his dad, Kody Brown. He isn’t sure what he’s done wrong that has made his father stop trying to have a functioning father-and-son relationship. However, Kody accuses his 21-year-old son of “gaslighting” him.

Gabriel Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Gabriel and Kody’s complicated relationship

In Sister Wives Season 16, Kody’s relationship with him and Janelle’s sons, Gabriel and Garrison, began to suffer due to his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules. During the pandemic, Kody asked his sons not to see their girlfriends, work, or go to school out of fear of spreading the virus to the rest of the family.

When Gabriel confronted Kody, their relationship only got worse. Gabriel was begging his father to relax on the rules and be around them more. However, Kody maintained that they follow the rules, or he will not see them. Gabriel and Garrison felt like he was playing favoritism with Robyn and her children. At the end of the season, Kody admitted he and his son need to go to therapy to patch their relationship up.

Gabriel thinks his dad, Kody, stopped trying to have a relationship with him

In the Sister Wives clip (via ET), Kody and Gabriel are working on getting Janelle’s new fifth-wheel trailer set up on the family’s Coyote Pass property. As father and son argue about how to level the RV, deeper issues begin surfacing.

Gabriel opened up about the state of his relationship with his dad. “Me and my dad, we don’t talk as much as we used to. Ever since we talked about COVID and stuff, and I voiced how I was not appreciating how he was handling it, tensions have been really high,” Gabriel told the cameras.

Kody accuses his son of ‘gaslighting’ him

“It just seems like he’s tired of putting effort in maintaining something with me,” the 21-year-old said of his relationship with his father. He holds back tears as he tries to figure out what he did “wrong.”

Kody Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Twitter

In Kody’s interview, he says that Gabriel should know what he did wrong by not following his strict protocol regarding the coronavirus. “The whole issue with me and Gabriel isn’t that Gabriel doesn’t know what’s going on, but Gabriel knew what the rules were,” the father of 18 said. “He was gaslighting me, I feel like,” Kody concludes.

During the pandemic, Kody has damaged not only his relationship with Gabriel but many of his other children and wives as well. Is Kody willing to try to fix his broken relationships with his family members?

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

