‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Admits He Doesn’t Love Janelle Anymore in ‘Unraveling’ Marriage

In the November 27 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown finally admits he doesn’t love his second wife, Janelle Brown. Kody says his 29-year-long marriage is “unraveling.” Does this mean it’s over?

Kody doesn’t love Janelle because she doesn’t respect him

Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody felt like Janelle had “disrespected” him by not abiding by his strict rules. So now that Janelle needs assistance in moving forward in building her house on the Coyote Pass property, he doesn’t want to help her.

“I’m not gonna break my back to work for you when you don’t respect me. I’m just not. Janelle needs somebody who’ll break their back to get this project done, and that’s not me right now,” Kody told the cameras.

Then the Sister Wives patriarch elludes to the fact that he can’t love Janelle anymore. “Men don’t feel love from women who don’t respect them,” Kody told the cameras.

“I feel like Janelle struggles to respect me or show me respect,” he revealed. “If you don’t respect me, don’t bother with the love. It just doesn’t work in my world,” he said.

Kody compares Janelle to Robyn

In the preview for the December 4 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Janelle are discussing their marriage over dinner when his body language turns antagonistic. “You and I have been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage Janelle,” he leans in and tells her. “Maybe this is not a good fit. Maybe this doesn’t work.”

In Janelle’s confessional, she says, “Ok, I’m spittin’ mad now.” Back to the restaurant, Kody suddenly brings up his fourth with Robyn Brown to Janelle and compares his wives’ loyalty to him. “I have somebody in my life who is fundamentally loyal to me,” Kody says to Janelle about Robyn.

“I’m not going to become Robyn,” an angry Janelle tells the camera. In Kody’s confessional, he admits that his marriage to Janelle is “unraveling,” because of Janelle’s independence. Meanwhile, Janelle is asking herself why she’s even still there in Flagstaff, trying to make her marriage work.

Will Janelle leave her loveless marriage to Kody as Christine has?

Janelle is trying to move forward to build a home on the family’s Coyote Pass property, but she’s been faced with nothing but opposition from her husband. She admits after the move to Flagstaff, she put herself in a “stupid position” financially and is trying to build on the land to have “something” to pass onto her children. Is Janelle only staying with Kody so she doesn’t lose her investment?

On October 22, Janelle and Kody’s oldest child, Logan Brown, married his fiancée Michelle Petty. As shown in the wedding photos, Kody was on the bride’s side sat with Robyn and her children, while the rest of the family — Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown — were on Logan’s side. To fans, it seemed odd that the mother and father of the groom would be still married but sitting completely separated. This is why some fans think it’s over between the two.

With Kody essentially admitting he’s no longer capable of loving Janelle, many Sister Wives fans believe it’s only a matter of time before she decides to leave. Sister Wives fans will have to keep watching season 17 to find out if Janelle with stay or go.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

