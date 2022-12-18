‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Admits That He’s ‘A Mess’

Sister Wives Season 17 has been one of the most dramatic seasons of the show for the Brown family. For over a decade, fans have watched the polygamist marriage between Kody Brown and his four vies, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Unfortunately, the massive group is no longer one big happy family. After years of unhappiness, Christine and Janelle have left the marriage. Moreover, Kody’s relationship with Meri is toxic and hanging on by a thread.

With everything that’s going on with Sister Wives and his life, Kody has admitted that he’s a mess.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

The Brown family is falling apart on ‘Sister Wives’

The Brown family looks nothing like they did in the first season of Sister Wives. In fact, amid two divorces and the demise of Kody’s relationship with many of his children, things are truly falling apart for the Browns.

Kody has been obsessed with being the “head of the household” and with loyalty. “Men don’t love people who don’t respect them,” he said. “I’m not going to break my back when you don’t respect me.”

Though Kody put his foot down, he didn’t expect his marriages to implode around him. Now that the dust is settling, he has admitted that he’s a mess.

"I don't want to see Christine ever again." Is someone else ready to walk away? There's a lot more to come this season on #SisterWives, Sundays at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/QjkcTxkpQ9 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 24, 2022

Kody Brown admits that he’s ‘a mess’

Nothing is going Kody’s way, with Christine and Janelle throwing in the towels to their marriages to him and his further crumbling marriage to Meri. Though he often deflects blame when it comes to the breakdown in his relationship, he has also admitted that he’s a mess.

“I’m struggling so much with this divorce,” he reflected on his divorce from Christine during the Nov. 27 episode. “It’s probably poisoning my relationship with Janelle a little bit and definitely poisoning my relationship with Robyn. I think that’s because I haven’t figured out what I am when we’re not this family. I’m out of my frame, and I’m out of my purpose. I’m spiritually off course. I’m a mess.”

Unfortunately, Kody could not save his relationship with Janelle. It has been recently revealed that they have been separated for months.

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown is obsessed with loyalty

Though Kody has admitted that he’s not dealing with the failure of his marriages, he also refuses to be accountable for his actions that have contributed to their demise. In fact, he seems to have an obsession with loyalty.

“I’m exhausted, like who cares,” he said in a recent Sister Wives confessional. “If you’re not with me, you’re against me. F-off. I’m just that way. Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore.”

More than that, he wants everyone, including his wives and children, to be sympathetic toward him. “I’m mad as hell because everybody put this sh*t on me,” he said. “Would you ever have any empathy for me?”.