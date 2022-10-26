‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws Regarding Daughter Truely

On Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown admits to the cameras that he lied about the custody laws to Christine Brown. Kody is trying everything he can to gain 50-50 custody of their daughter, Truely Grace Brown, after Christine revealed her plans to move to Utah. Did he go too far?

Kody tells Christine they need a custody agreement in place

In the October 23 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine discuss the custody agreement for their 11-year-old daughter, Truely. Christine and Kody are divorced, and she is planning the details of her move from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah with their daughter.

Kody is concerned that he will lose all right to see his daughter simply because he doesn’t trust Christine. He tells her that the state will have all rights to Truely if they don’t have a custody agreement.

“You know, you and I have to actually have a child custody agreement in place, or the state takes her, essentially becomes the owner of her.” Christine seems confused by this news. “Oh, seriously?” the mother of six asks Kody. “Yeah. It’s stupid.” Kody confirms.

Kody admits to lying to Christine about the custody laws

To the cameras, Kody acknowledges that he lied to Christine about the laws to protect himself legally in the custody battle. “So I got to this child custody thing, and I just started getting creative about it,” Kody admits. He explains that he lied to gain the upper hand in the custody battle because he didn’t know what else to do.

“There is this thing in the Manosphere where it says, ‘If you’re getting divorced, you’re going to get screwed, bro,'” Kody tells the cameras.

Christine is confused because she and Kody were never legally married. As a third wife in a plural marriage, the two were only husband and wife in the eyes of the church, not the law. Kody tells her that it “doesn’t matter.”

Kody doesn’t ‘trust’ Christine and wants to lawyer up

“In this case, we’ve got an issue where we have to have a child custody agreement in place. Basically just saying 50-50 agreement, then we just work out the details over time,” Kody tells her. “Otherwise, you’re gonna get a lawyer, and the government involved, and the lawyer is going to take all the money you have,” he concludes.

Christine is adamantly against getting lawyers involved and hopes to be able to sort it out amicably. However, Kody doesn’t trust that Christine won’t go back on her promise after she moves to Utah. “What’s the next move she’s gonna make against me?” Kody asks the cameras. “I don’t trust her,” he says.

He’s concerned that the state of Utah will “come after” him since there were investigations against him for practicing polygamy back in 2010. He doesn’t trust Christine or Utah. He clarified that he doesn’t want to involve Utah in any part of the child custody agreement.

While Kody believes that Christine is lying and cannot be trusted, it’s actually him doing the lying. Fans will have to keep watching to find out how this messy custody battle ends.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

