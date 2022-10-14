‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Blames Christine for Strained Relationship With Daughter Ysabel

In a Sister Wives Season 17 clip, Kody Brown tries to understand why his relationship with his daughter, Ysabel Brown is so strained. He believes that his ex-wife, Christine Brown, being in “her ear” is making Ysabel bitter.

Ysabel Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody Brown decides not to drop Ysabel off at college

In the clip for the upcoming October 16 episode of Sister Wives (via People), Ysabel is preparing to leave for college in North Carolina. Before Ysabel’s graduation party, Christine invited Kody to drive his daughter across the country to help send her off. “Kody got her a car. It’s a good reliable [car] so we can drive across [the] country,” Christine revealed in the clip.

Ariella Brown, Ysabel Brown, and Dayton Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Unfortunatly the road trip across country will just be Christine and Ysabel. “I talked to Kody, invited him to do it with us. I would totally adjust whatever plans if he wanted to come if he could come. But he’s not coming with us,” the mother of six explained.

Kody and Ysabel’s relationship is suffering

In the clip, Kody revealed the state of his relationship with his teenage daughter.”You know anytime I spent time with Ysabel, I spent most of my time doing a lot of work to draw her out of herself. I don’t know what it is,” he said.

The father of 18 is having a difficult time understanding why his relationship with his daughter is suffering. “I don’t think I’m that big of an ogre. I don’t know why she’s not talking to me. I’m open to her. I don’t know what it is,” Kody said.

In a flash back of Sister Wives Season 16, Kody tells Ysabel that he can’t accompany her to New Jersey during her major back surgery to correct her scoliosis. He worries Ysabel will become a “bitter old housewife.”

In retrospect, Kody recognizes that Ysabel “probably hurt” that he didn’t support her during her surgery. He said that there was no way he could have gone, simply because there were people “depending” on him. He said he has responsibilities beyond just Ysabel. “It just wasn’t going to work in this case. I would have done it if we wouldn’t have had the COVID thing,” Kody said in the confessional.

Kody blames Christine for his lack of relationship with Ysabel

The most shocking part of the clip is Kody blaming Christine for his awkward relationship with Ysabel. He believes that Christine is responsible for turning his children against him. “Once again Christine sees this as an excuse, she sits there and talks to the kids. She has their ear. I do not have their ear,” Kody said.

Christine Brown and Ysabel Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 16, | TLC

Since Christine decided to leave her marriage to Kody after 27 years of marriage, he’s convinced that she’s been the one turning their children against him. Earlier this season, he said that Christine and Janelle’s children were in a clique that didn’t include Robyn’s children.

Will Ysabel and Kody’s relationship ever get back to where it was pre-surgery? Fans will have to keep watching Sister Wives Season 17 to find out more.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: The Heartbreaking Moment Christine Decided Her Divorce From Kody Was Final