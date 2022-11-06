‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Claims Christine Treated Robyn ‘Like Dirt Since the Very Beginning’

On Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown is getting ready to move to Utah following her divorce from Kody Brown. It’s Christine’s last week in Flagstaff, Arizona. She gathers Kody and her sister wives, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri, to tell them the news. The conversation goes off the rails when Kody accuses Christine of treating his wife Robyn “like dirt since the very beginning.”

Kody tells Christine she’s treated Robyn’ like dirt’

The outdoor discussion continues in the preview for the November 13 episode of Sister Wives. The conversation suddenly shifts from talking about Christine selling her house to how she’s treated her sister wives.

“I have seen her non-acceptance of Robyn and disdain for me through the years,” Meri says about Christine in an interview.

In the preview, Kody tells Robyn, “She’s treated you like dirt from the very beginning.” He tells Christine, “That’s the reason I’m pissed off.”

Robyn is upset in her interview, saying, “It’s kind of that last little bit of hope sort of dying.”

What is the ‘knife’ in Kody’s kidneys?

It appears that the “knife” in Kody’s kidneys actually has something to do with Robyn. “Man, it’s just a knife in the kidneys over all of these years and the sacrifices that I made to love you! Wasted!”

Whatever the conversation ends up being, Meri clearly has picked the side with Kody. “I’m glad he said it,” Meri told the camera.

Kody storms off from Christine’s back yard and Robyn and Meri follow close behind. Janelle is the only sister wife left comforting a distraught Christine.

Christine said she ‘did her best’ in her marriage to Kody

Despite what Kody says about Christine not being a good sister wife, she feels confident in her choices. And while she was scared of backlash from the public, she had no choice.

“When I chose to leave Kody, I knew I would be open publicly about it,” Christine told the cameras. She worried about being perceived as a “fraud” or a “liar” by the public.

“I know without a doubt I have tried for years to make this work. I have a clear conscience, knowing that I did it my best,” Christine says.

She talks about how it’s not up to her if anyone, family or otherwise, believes her. “If people want to look at me and think otherwise, OK. I can’t do anything about that,” the mother of six says.

To her, being a mom is the “most important thing” to her. “I couldn’t, with a clean conscience, stay married to someone who had favorites and made it very known. And someone who was breaking my kids’ hearts. I needed to stand with them instead. And I wanted to do it for them,” she said before walking out on the interview.

For years, Christine has tried her hardest to incorporate Robyn and her children into the family. Sister Wives fans think this is nothing more than an attempt for Kody and Robyn to make Christine feel bad about leaving the family.

