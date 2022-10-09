‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Doesn’t Want To Live in Janelle’s Trailer — ‘Why Am I Going To Sit Here and Suffer With You?’

On Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brwon is taking the plunge and will live on the family’s Coyote Pass property in an RV trailer. The mother-of-six is ready for the adventure, but Kody is not. He doesn’t want to “suffer” because Janelle wants to live in an RV on the property instead of in another rental home.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC/YouTube

Janelle’s plan to live in a trailer on the family’s Coyote Pass property

Janelle’s rental home is selling, and she has to move out of it in a matter of weeks. Instead of buying the house or getting another rental home, she’s decided to jumpstart the building on the family’s Coyote Pass property by moving onto the property in an RV. Janelle decided to take matters into her own hands since it’s been years since the family bought the Coyote Pass property, and nothing has been started.

Janelle Brown’s trailer, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

She says this is her attempt to nudge the family forward in building their houses. However, one major issue is that she bought the fifth-wheel camper sight unseen online without Kody’s knowledge. She’s moving out at the end of June 2021 and is hoping to break ground on her new home by winter. Kody’s second wife is optimistic that the building of her tiny home won’t take longer than a year.

Kody Brown disagrees with Janelle’s plan to live in an RV

In the October 9 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Janelle will look at the camper for the first time. Janelle was excited about how large the trailer was inside. “It’s massive,” Janelle says. But Kody was not impressed by the RV. “It’s small. It just seems big because we’re not in it,” he says to the cameras.

Janelle Brown, Savannah Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody isn’t happy about the plan. And even Robyn is doubtful about it. “I don’t see Kody doing well in this fifth wheel. There’s nothing out there; it’s just bare land,” Robyn says. Kody is irritated that he’s going to have to move all of his stuff from Janelle’s house to Robyn’s house. He admits struggling to maintain optimism regarding Janelle’s vision for the next year.

Kody doesn’t want to have to ‘suffer’ alongside Janelle in the trailer

In the upcoming October 16 episode of Sister Wives preview, Janelle has her RV parked on the Coyote Pass property. “I’m boondocking. There’s no septic, there’s no water, and there’s no power,” Janelle says. She will be living there with her teenage daughter, Savanah, for the next year, with Kody visiting when he’s not with Robyn.

In the clip, Christine tours the camper and is excited about it. “Oh, this is great. It’s big,” Christine says. However, not everybody is optimistic about living in the trailer. “I do not wanna live in the trailer,” Kody bluntly tells the cameras. He says that the space is just too close for him. “Janelle has a tiny little kitchen, and a tiny little house, and a tiny little bathroom,” Kody says.

He then asks himself why he’s forced into dealing with the fallout of Janelle’s decision. “Why am I gonna sit here and suffer with you with your choices?” Kody asks.

It seems like there’s no matter of convincing that will make Kody want to stay with Janelle in her new trailer. With Meri and Christine no longer in rotation, he will spend all of his time with Robyn in her $900,000 home.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

