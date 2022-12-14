‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Doesn’t Want to Be in a Relationship With Meri Anymore

After Sister Wives Season 17, the Brown family will never be the same. Fans have watched Kody Brown navigate his four wives and many children for more than a decade. However, the family unit is collapsing quickly. Christine divorced Kody, he and Janelle are separated, Meri and Kody are in a platonic relationship, and he remains intimate with Robyn.

It’s clear at this point that Kody doesn’t want a relationship with Meri anymore.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ stars Meri and Kodi Brown’s marriage has been rocky for years

Meri and Kody were the first people in their relationship, and for a long time, they seemed rock solid. However, the foundation of their marriage has been crumbling for years. In 2015, Meri began an online emotional relationship with someone she thought was a man. However, it turned out she was being catfished by a female fan.

Since then, Kody has acted as if his marriage to Meri has been dissolved, and he’s done everything he can to push her away. Since then, the pair have shared a platonic relationship despite Meri continuing to hope for more.

Kody doesn’t want to be in a relationship with Meri anymore

While Christine and Janelle have exited their marriages to Kody, Meri remains, even though Kody has done everything to reject her. In a tense conversation during a recent Sister Wives episode, he admitted to not wanting to be with his first wife anymore.

“I’m exhausted. Who cares,” Kody said in a confessional “If you’re not with me, you’re against me. F off, you know? I’m just, like, that way.” He added that despite Meri trying to work things out, he had no interest in opening his heart to her again.

“Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore,” he reflected.

Strangely enough, Meri has been determined to remain in her marriage.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have a theory about why Meri stays in the relationship

Not only do Meri and Kody have a platonic relationship, aside from Robyn, whom Kody is actually obsessed with, but she also remains in the marriage with her husband. However, her former sister wives, Christine and Janelle, have exited.

While Meri seems determined to try and fix what’s broken between her and her husband, Kody seemingly wants nothing to do with her. Now Sister Wives fans believe they know why Meri continues to hang on.

“I think this is Meri’s way of slowly tormenting Kody,” one person commented on Instagram. “She stays on purpose to wear him out. She has a plan.” Another added, “I have to agree. I think she’s doing it to get back at him for being a jerk.” Another fan suggested that Meri remains so she could get under Robyn’s skin.

No matter what Meri’s choices might be, it’s clear that she doesn’t need Kody.