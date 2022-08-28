‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Insists Christine Brown Told ‘Everyone’ She Was Going to Leave Him Before Telling Him

Christine Brown has revealed that she left Kody Brown for multiple reasons. A lack of physical intimacy was one of the reasons. In a recently released clip of Sister Wives, Christine stated that Kody told her he wasn’t attracted to her. The famed polygamist claims he never said that. He is sticking to his own narrative about the end of their marriage. Kody insists he rebuffed Christine’s request for intimacy because she told “everyone” she was going to leave him. Who would she have told?

Kody Brown says Christine told ‘everyone’ she was going to leave him

Kody has repeatedly said that “everyone” told him that Christine was planning to leave him. In a recent clip that TLC uploaded to Facebook, Kody noted that there had been “rumors” about Christine’s desire to leave for more than a year. He had heard from multiple people about her plan before he and Christine finally sat down to have a conversation.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine said, on camera, that she has been unhappy in her marriage in recent years. Sister Wives fans don’t exactly believe Kody’s insistence that Christine told “everyone,” though. Still, she did tell at least one other person on camera that she was contemplating ending her union. At the end of season 15 of Sister Wives, Christine confided in Meri Brown that she couldn’t “do marriage” with Kody any longer. While Christine told Meri on camera that she was unhappy, there aren’t any other on-camera examples of Christine telling anyone else that she was ready to leave her marriage.

Who is the “everyone” Kody is referring to?

Kody insists that Christine told “everyone” that she was ready to leave him before he and his third wife sat down to discuss the state of their marriage. Sister Wives fans cannot help but be curious about who Christine talked to before she spoke to Kody, if what the family patriarch says is true.

In season 16 of Sister Wives, Kody alluded to Christine speaking to “the kids” about possibly walking away from her plural marriage. Kody and Christine share six children, five of whom are now adults. It seems plausible that Christine could have mentioned the possibility to her kids, but Kody appears to have a strained or distant relationship with all five adult children. Because of their strained relationships, it seems unlikely that they would have tipped Kody off.

It seems more likely that either Meri Brown or Janelle Brown told Kody what Christine was seriously considering. They may have told him as a warning. Janelle and Christine have enjoyed a close friendship for years. They appear to be the two sister wives who remained on friendly terms. It makes sense that Christine would have told Janelle what she was thinking about. Christine did confide in Meri about her feelings. Still, it’s unclear if or when Meri would have had the opportunity to tell Kody. Meri and Kody remain mostly estranged but still spiritually wed.

‘Sister Wives’ fans point out that Kody once said the opposite

Kody might be sticking to his story now, but Sister Wives fans were quick to point out that Kody previously suggested he hadn’t a clue that anything was wrong in his marriage to Christine. A Reddit user pointed out that during one portion of the season 16 tell-all, Kody alleged that he had no idea that Christine was unhappy enough in their marriage to contemplate leaving.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

Later, Kody attempted to blame Christine for the downfall of their union. He said she killed the intimacy in their relationship by talking to others about her desire to leave. In a clip for the upcoming season of Sister Wives, Kody once again claims he had been hearing “rumors” that Christine would leave him. Sister Wives fans are curious to see which story is true.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: There Is a Reason Kody Brown Hasn’t Asked to Get out of His Other Marriages; He Can’t