‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown and Janelle Brown Broke 1 of Their Own Rules During Their Courtship

Sister Wives stars, Janelle and Kody Brown, had a pretty unorthodox courtship. Their early relationship completely went against the rules the Brown family insisted they kept to ensure the happiness of all parties involved. In fact, Janelle and Kody’s early relationship might be why Janelle and Meri Brown never really got along. It may also be at the heart of the Brown family’s deeply troubled dynamic. To be fair, Kody broke courtship rules with more than one wife over the years.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown broke some serious courtship rules when they started dating

Meri and Janelle Brown’s relationship has been icy for as long as they have starred on Sister Wives. According to the family’s memoir. Becoming Sister Wives, there was bad blood long before that. Their less-than-friendly feelings about each other might have something to do with Janelle and Kody’s early relationship.

Janelle, Kody, and Meri Brown | TLC/YouTube

In an early season of Sister Wives, the Browns informed viewers that the family’s wives must approve of a potential courtship before the husband can pursue a potential new wife. Kody and his brides insisted this made things fair and ensured there wasn’t a power imbalance. That’s not how Kody and Janelle got together, though. In the memoir, Janelle reveals that she was attracted to Kody while she was still married to Meri’s brother, Adam Barber. Later, Kody and Janelle admit they would often meet for lunch as “friends” before they decided to become romantically involved. From the way the couple speaks about their early courtship, it seems Meri was unaware of their early meetings.

Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Once the couple married, jealousy played a significant role in their plural marriage. Kody admitted that Christine Brown joined the family a year after Janelle to quell the drama between Janelle and Meri. Was the breach of courtship protocol to blame? The Browns have never said, but we think it’s possible.

Kody Brown also broke courtship rules with Robyn Brown

Kody’s courtship with Janelle isn’t the only time the Brown family patriarch broke the rules the family insisted they followed. Kody and Robyn Brown got much more physical than the Brown family wives were comfortable with before they married. Christine Brown was so incensed to learn that Kody and Robyn had kissed before marriage and that Kody had seen Robyn’s wedding gown that she stormed off the set of Sister Wives.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

According to Christine Brown, the family agreed that physical affection should be reserved for married couples. Christine abided by those rules when she married into the Brown family and felt like Robyn should have done the same. The fact that they didn’t might have quietly planted the seed of resentment that would eventually lead to Christine’s decision to leave her plural marriage. Kody, Robyn, and the rest of the Brown family have not addressed the issue since before the couple wed. Christine, however, has spoken openly about feeling like Kody had a clear “favorite” wife for the final decade of her union.

