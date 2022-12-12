‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Has Openly Admitted to Not Being in Love With 3 of His 4 Wives

Janelle Brown wins the prize for the biggest bombshell in Sister Wives’ history. In a sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives tell-all episode, Janelle Brown revealed that she and Kody Brown are separated. The announcement shocked even the seasoned tell-all host. If you think about it, Janelle’s decision to leave isn’t all that shocking, though. It’s more surprising that Janelle, Meri Brown, and Christine Brown stayed in a plural family that was not functioning as such for so long. Over the years, Kody has admitted to not being in love with three of his four wives.

Kody Brown revealed that he was never “in love” with Christine Brown in season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s marital woes have taken centerstage across two seasons of Sister Wives. During several of their tensest moments, Kody and Christine have gotten honest about how long their relationship was troubled before they called it quits. Christine noted that there were 10 to 12 bad years before she finally decided to end her plural marriage.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody, more recently, has suggested that he was never in love with Christine Brown. In a season 17 Sister Wives episode, Kody bemoaned all his efforts to love Christine, despite never being in love with her. He repeatedly stated that he felt pressured into marrying his third wife. In a recent interview for Reality Life with Kate Casey, Christine even suggested Kody may have taken something she said when they were just friends as a proposal.

Kody Brown has stated, over and over again, that he doesn’t consider himself married to Meri Brown

Meri Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage was troubled for, arguably, the longest. In 2015, Meri was caught in a catfishing scandal. The couple never recovered and is mostly estranged these days. Kody has attempted to rewrite his history with Meri in recent years. He has stated that he is not and has not been in love with Meri for a long time. At one point, the Brown family patriarch even suggested that he was “tricked” into marrying her.

Meri looks closer at the parallels between her relationship with Kody and the breakdown of Christine's, Sunday at 10/9c on #SisterWives. pic.twitter.com/44ij4ikM6B — TLC Network (@TLC) December 9, 2022

A sneak peek clip for the season 17 tell-all episode adds a new layer to Kody and Meri’s story. In the sneak peek, Kody proclaimed that he had seriously considered reconciling with Meri following the scandal, but Christine Brown discouraged it. Christine, however, insists her ex-husband is “lying.”

Kody Brown stated that he and Janelle Brown weren’t in love during the season 16 ‘Sister Wives’ tell-all episode

Kody hasn’t been in love with his newest ex for quite some time, either. During the season 16 tell-all episode, both Kody and Janelle Brown were questioned about the state of their relationship and, in a roundabout way, their sex life. Janelle played it coy, stating that she and Kody were fine.

This is gonna be big. Janelle makes a major announcement on the #SisterWives tell-all, which kicks off next Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/LpJWqplHJ5 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 12, 2022

Kody was clearer about how he felt. During part two of the season 16 tell-all, Kody stated that he and his second wife don’t “partner” well. He called their relationship a good friendship. In short, he made it clear that he was not in love with Janelle, and while he didn’t mention much about physical intimacy, Sister Wives fans can read between the lines.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody insists that he doesn’t feel right having sex with a woman he isn’t “in love with.” Since he’s stated, at different times, that he is not in love with Janelle, Christine, and Meri, one can ascertain that he has only had a “full marriage” with Robyn Brown for a long time.