‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Owns a Business in Utah but Is Scared of Christine Taking Truely There

On Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown tells Christine Brown that he doesn’t trust her taking their daughter, Truely Grace Brown, to Utah, due to his legal history with the state. However, some Sister Wives fans have found proof that he owns a business, US Tactical LLC, in Utah. So is it Utah he doesn’t trust, or is it just Christine?

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody is worried Christine will try to take Truely away from him in Utah

In 2010, Sister Wives fans watched as the Browns moved out of Utah quickly after discovering multiple investigations against him regarding his polygamist lifestyle.

“My wives and I left Utah under duress. Utah’s like this enemy. I put egg on their face. Maybe that’s a little lofty of me to think, you know. But we had a lawsuit, and we kicked their a—,” Kody says to the cameras.

“And Christine says, ‘I’m going back.’ Well, she’s going back to a state that hates me. She’s taking Truely. She’s gonna go to that state. What’s going to stop them from teaming up with her?” he says.

Kody doesn’t want to get Utah involved in the custody agreement for Truely

In the October 23 episode of Sister Wives, Kody tells Christine that she needs to get a child custody agreement for their 11-year-old daughter, Truely, before she moves to Utah.

He tells her that unless there is an agreement, the state will “essentially become the owner of her.” Moments later, he admitted that this was a lie, but he did it so he could protect his rights as a father.

He’s worried Christine will take Truely to Utah and team up against him, and he will lose all rights. Christine asks him if she should add anything to the agreement about moving to Utah, and he’s entirely against the idea.

“No. We’re not doing anything ever in Utah,” he tells her. “Don’t ever involve Utah. Even if she’s living there, we get a child custody agreement here,” the father of 18 concludes.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are shocked to find out Kody has a business in Utah

After the Sister Wives episode aired on Sunday, a fan found some interesting new information about Kody and the state of Utah. The Sister Wives fan revealed that Kody owns a business in Utah, US Tactical LLC, with two of his friends who have been featured on the TLC show.

“Can’t move there, Christine can’t take Truely there. But he can do business there.” Check out the Reddit post below:

Kody’s business partners have been featured on Sister Wives before. Nathan Dilts is Kody’s brother-in-law, married to Meri Brown’s sister, Rebekah Dilts. And featured in the October 23 episode, Bryan Coalwell is the friend Kody traveled out of state to officiate his wedding.

According to the records, Kody’s business was filed on April 25, 2022. US Tactical is categorized under “Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument Stores.” Sister Wives fans spotted Kody working at a booth at a gun show back in April 2022.

A fan posted a series of photos to Reddit showing Kody operating a booth at a gun show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the annual gun show. Kody is seen in a black t-shirt, manning his table full of guns, ammo, and accessories. The caption reads, “A unexpected Cody sighting! [sic]”

Perhaps Kody isn’t as scared of Utah as he lets on. Maybe Kody is using his alleged fear of Utah as an attempt to keep Christine in Flagstaff, Arizona.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding