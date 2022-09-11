‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Proves He Doesn’t Understand Marriage Based on His Proposition for Christine Brown

Ahead of the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives on September 11, TLC has been releasing clips. Over the last week, the famed network has released several clips of the conversation that ended Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s 27-year spiritual marriage. In one clip, Kody proved, once and for all, that he truly doesn’t understand how marriage and family really work.

Kody Brown initially vetoed the idea of Christine Brown moving to Utah

Christine Brown never seemed particularly happy in Flagstaff, Arizona, despite being mostly on board with the move back in 2018. Christine largely seemed done with Las Vegas when the family packed up and moved to a new state. Arizona apparently didn’t have what Christine was looking for.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

The mother of six mentioned her interest in returning to Utah more than once over the years but double-down on the idea in 2020, as the pandemic spread the Brown family farther apart. When the rest of the Brown vetoed the idea, she cracked.

By early 2021, Christine was done with her marriage, but Kody wasn’t exactly ready to let her go, according to a recent clip. In the clip, uploaded by TLC on Facebook, Kody suggested Christine could find a new spouse, get married, and bring him back to Flagstaff, where he would be integrated into the “family.”

Kody Brown’s odd proposal suggests he doesn’t really understand marriage and divorce

Over the years, Kody Brown has said some things that left Sister Wives fans scratching their heads. His idea of Christine integrating a new spouse into the Brown family in Flagstaff might be among the most bizarre. The suggestion was so odd that Sister Wives fans are now fairly certain that Kody doesn’t understand anything about romance, relationships, or what Christine Brown wants out of life.

Where do we go from here? #SisterWives premieres tomorrow at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/AZzJK4YQsu — TLC Network (@TLC) September 10, 2022

Reddit users are trying to determine Kody’s motivation for the odd suggestion. Some worry that Kody was hoping to keep Christine single and unhappy. Others are convinced Kody was only concerned about losing out on the money Christine brought into the family. While Kody did note that he and Christine share children, they hardly seem to be a deciding factor. After all, five of their six children are over 18, and three have been living away from Kody since 2018.

Regardless of his motivations, it’s pretty clear that Kody has a rather precarious grip on reality. The conversation made it clear that he truly believed Christine, who has voiced her deepening unhappiness in Arizona, would be remotely interested in remaining “in the family” with a new husband at her side. Not only does Kody not seem to know his ex-wife nor what he’s emotionally capable of, but he also seems unclear on how divorce traditionally plays out across the globe.

Christine didn’t bend to Kody’s desires, opting instead to leave Flagstaff, Arizona. The mother of six proposed the move to the entire family in 2020, but there were no takers. Now, she lives happily in Murray, Utah, along with her youngest child, Truely Brown. Three of her adult children also live nearby.

Christine has settled into life in Utah and seems happier than she has ever been, but there is more planned for the future. Christine sat down for an interview with People ahead of the season 17 premiere of the family’s reality TV show. During her chat, Christine mused about the possibility of a romantic relationship. She has plans to date again, but she doesn’t know exactly when she’ll be ready to do so. There is one thing she’s sure about, though. Christine knows she will only be looking for a monogamous relationship when she is ready to pursue one.

