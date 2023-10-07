Kody Brown's reaction to Meri Brown's planned move wasn't what she had hoped for, but she knew it was coming. He was totally fine with her leaving.

Kody Brown’s message to Meri Brown is loud and clear. He doesn’t foresee ever having so much as a friendship with her again. At the very least, the former polygamist doesn’t care if she moves away from Flagstaff and is never heard from again. In a brutal Sister Wives sneak peek, Kody tells Meri that her move is “Cool.” before dodging questions about a new piece of jewelry.

Meri Brown knew how Kody would respond to her move all along

Kody’s response to Meri Brown moving away from Flagstaff came as a surprise to exactly no one. Even Meri Brown knew how the conversation would go down before she had it. In a previous Sister Wives episode, Meri Brown shared her plans to move away with Robyn Brown in a sit-down conversation.

Meri was nervous about chatting with Robyn but also revealed that she felt she had to tell her face-to-face because she was the only one who was going to care. She said she knew that Kody Brown wouldn’t be bothered by her move. The revelation was a sad one, but apparently, she was completely accurate in her prediction.

Kody Brown reacted to Meri’s news with complete detachment

A new sneak peek, obtained by Entertainment Tonight revealed exactly how the chat went down. Kody Brown didn’t care one bit when Meri Brown told him she would be moving away. In fact, Kody seemed almost elated by the news. In response to her plan to move her MLM business to Utah, where she owns a bed and breakfast, he replied, “Cool. That’s good, right?”

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown in an episode shot at home for TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri seemed a bit bothered by Kody’s reply, but she was unsurprised. Robyn Brown, who was standing close by during the conversation, seemed downright irritated with how Kody responded, but we can’t figure out exactly why. While Robyn has long insisted that she wanted Meri to “hang on” with her, few fans buy it. Kody Brown isn’t interested in playing along with the farce any longer, and that seems to have annoyed Robyn.

Where is she living in 2023?

While Sister Wives viewers are just now seeing Meri share her moving news with Kody, the footage is rather old. Meri revealed her plans to the couple in early 2022. During her chats with Robyn and Kody, Meri claimed she was merely “downsizing” in Flagstaff but planned to keep a home in the area.

The Flagstaff area where the Browns live | YouTube/TLC

More than a year later, that isn’t the case. We searched for an address attached to Meri Brown in Flagstaff and the surrounding area. There does not appear to be one. Meri’s business is now registered in Parowan, Utah. She seems to be living in the small town full-time. It is unclear when she last traveled to Arizona.