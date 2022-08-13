‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Once Said He Loved Christine Brown’s ‘Spark’ and ‘Bubbliness’

Sometimes, when a relationship ends, it’s hard to remember what made you like, let alone love, your former partner. That seems true for Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown. Season 17 of the famed TLC show will chronicle the breakdown of Kody and Christine’s decades-long plural marriage. Long before their separation, the duo apparently liked each other just fine. Kody once recalled being drawn to Christine’s “spark” and her “bubbly” personality.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown separated nearly a year ago

Christine announced her separation from Kody in November 2021, just days before the season 16 premiere of Sister Wives. The announcement was unsurprising to fans of the series. They were heavily monitoring the Brown family’s movements in the off-season.

Real estate movements over the summer of 2021 tipped Sister Wives fans off about trouble in Christine and Kody’s marriage. Christine sold her Flagstaff, Arizona home in October 2021. She purchased a house in Murray, Utah, just days later. Christine currently lives in Utah, hours from Kody and her sister wives, who remain in Flagstaff.

TLC highlighted the couple’s troubled marriage through season 16 of the series. Season 17 of Sister Wives, set to premiere on September 11, will continue to cover the breakdown of the union. Season 17 seems likely to culminate in Christine’s decision to flee Arizona.

Kody Brown once remembered his attraction to Christine’s spark

Christine and Kody’s relationship is over, but they were seemingly happy for some of their marriage. In the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives, Kody recalled that he was attracted to Christine’s “spark” and her “bubbly” personality.

In the memoir, Kody noted that over time, he found himself interested in having Christine around because she brought lightness to situations. Kody said Christine’s personality was in stark contrast to his first wife, Meri’s personality. He said Meri was cautious and interested in hanging back. Christine would jump into any situation. He called her “bubbly.”

While Kody was willing to praise Christine’s personality in the family’s memoir, he has been dragged by Sister Wives followers for the comments that came after the praise. In the same passage, Kody admitted to being “repulsed” by Christine’s food choices and concerned about being physically attracted to her because she was “chubby.”

Christine was interested in Kody Brown first

Christine has been over being Kody Brown’s wife for some time. In the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives, the mother of six revealed that it had been “heartbreaking” being married to Kody for several years. Their marriage didn’t start well, either. In the past, Christine has described the wedding day as “morose.” Still, Christine was interested in joining the Brown family for some time before it happened.

In the memoir, Christine wrote of crushing on Kody for months, hoping she would become his third wife. Her hopes were initially dashed when Kody opted to court one of Christine’s friends, who was still a teen. When that courtship fell through, Christine reentered the picture. She reignited her friendship with both Kody and Meri Brown before she ultimately joined the family.

