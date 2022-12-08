‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Says ‘F-Off’ to His Wives and Kids Who Don’t Support Him

In a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode, Kody Brown thinks the remaining wives who don’t support him should “F-off.” However, it’s aimed at his third wife, Janelle Brown, because his other remaining wives, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, have conformed to his rules.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody thinks Janelle isn’t giving him the respect he deserves

Since Sister Wives Season 15, Kody and Janelle’s marriage has been slowly falling apart. Kody imposing strict rules during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused the family to split in two, with Christine and Janelle on one side and Kody, Robyn, and Meri on the other. Instead of abiding by Kody’s rules and seeing him a few times a month, Janelle and Christine chose to visit their adult children while abiding by the CDC guidelines.

This was the beginning of Kody feeling disrespected by his wives. So when Janelle bought herself a fifth-wheel trailer, Kody saw this lack of communication as another sign he was no longer the “head of the household.” Kody said he’s incapable of loving Janelle if she doesn’t respect him. “Men don’t love people who don’t respect them,” he said. “I’m not going to break my back when you don’t respect me,” Kody adds.

Kody says anyone who doesn’t support him can ‘F-off’

In a preview for the upcoming December 11 episode of Sister Wives, Kody, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn meet to discuss the family’s future. Meri thinks it’s “disturbing” watching Kody be so heartbroken about his failed marriage to Christine, yet nothing when it comes to her.

Meanwhile, at the family meeting, Robyn chimes in, “If people are just tired of trying and they don’t want to work it out, then I need to know.” Check out the full clip below:

Meri addresses Robyn, saying she doesn’t feel the need to keep having the same conversation. She says, “I am still here because I’m still trying. Six years later, I’m still here. 10 years, 15, 20 years later, I’m still here. It’s what I want.”

In a confessional, Kody admits he’s tired of dealing with difficult relationships. He says, “I’m exhausted, like who cares. If you’re not with me, you’re against me. F-off. I’m just that way. Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore.”

Janelle stands up to Kody

Throughout Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle has done an excellent job remaining calm during her difficult conversations with Kody. But she’s tired of Kody’s demand for loyalty. In the clip, Janelle ignores Robyn’s question and talks directly to Kody. “I do think you, Kody, focus, like you’re like,’ Oh my God, nobody wanted to be together.’ And to be honest with you, I really don’t know if I wanna do the work,” she says.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

“It basically feels like I’m being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don’t feel like my children are welcome.” In last week’s Sister Wives episode, Janelle revealed two of their sons, Gabriel and Garrison, have cut ties with their father, Kody.

“Kody and my boys are very estranged. He doesn’t even want to see their point of view. He’s like, ‘You’ve offended me. You’ve offended those that are close to me, aka Robyn. You guys have to come … and apologize and grovel.’ You know, my boys are just not gonna do that,” she said last week.

Over the years, Kody has grown increasingly angry at the family members who don’t respect him or his rules. With Christine leaving him and many of his children choosing not to have contact with him, Kody has now drawn a line in the sand. And Janelle must decide where she will go, with her children and Christine or with Kody, Meri, and Robyn.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Christine Accuses Kody of Replacing the Family With Robyn and Her Kids in Season 1