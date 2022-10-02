‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Still Can’t Seem to Verbally Claim the Children He Shares With Christine Brown

Sister Wives fans have found fault with many of Kody Brown’s behaviors over the last several seasons of the series. His mistreatment of his wives has been heavily discussed, but Kody has been equally awful to his children. Last season, fans of the reality TV series noticed that Kody seldom referred to the children he shared with his first three wives as his children. Instead Kody opts to call them “Christine’s kids” or “Janelle’s kids.” In a recent episode, Kody insisted he needed 50/50 custody of Truely Brown. Still, he won’t verbally claim the children he shares with Christine.

Kody Brown caught flack for defining his kids by their mothers

In earlier seasons of Sister Wives, Kody, and the rest of the Brown family, were careful to depict a united front. Kody was presented as an attentive and involved father to his children, and he insisted he split his time equally among his wives. The wives seemed to back him up on that, too. Over the years, the facade has crumbled. For the last three seasons, the Brown family no longer seems interested in trying to hide the truth. Kody can’t even be bothered to claim his own children.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC/Discovery Press

During season 16 of Sister Wives, Kody frequently referred to his children based on who their mother is. So, the children he shares with Christine Brown, he refers to as “Christine’s kids.” He has done the same when speaking about the six children he shares with Janelle Brown. The language is a bit cold. That’s not the worst part, though. His language is made far worse when you realize he doesn’t do the same to the kids he shares with Robyn Brown.

Kody often refers to those five children as “our kids.” The language might seem subtle, especially when spaced across multiple episodes. Still, it feels pretty representative of his relationship with most of his adult children.

Dueling pandemic protocols keep the Browns in a constant state of conflict. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/TwXhNAbyZB — TLC Network (@TLC) September 28, 2022

The problem isn’t something contained in season 16 of Sister Wives, when his relationship with the Brown family was especially strained, either. In a clip for the current Sister Wives season, Kody once again referred to the children he shares with Christine Brown as “Christine’s kids.” In the same episode, he claims she can’t take their youngest child to Utah because he deserves 50/50 custody.

The Brown family patriarch seems to hold a grudge against his own children

Christine and Kody’s marriage didn’t work out. Now he appears to be on the outs with most of the children he shares with her. Kody has no relationship with many of the children he shares with Janelle, either. That is largely because they refused to follow his coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

More than anything, it seems pretty clear, from what has been seen of season 17 so far, that Kody is holding grudges against his children. Whether that’s the reason he refuses to acknowledge them as his children instead of grouping them by their mother is anyone’s guess. It is clear that Sister Wives fans have caught on to the weird language. They largely believe it’s why Kody is so detached from many of his children.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Calls Visiting His Children an ‘Inconvenience’