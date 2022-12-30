‘Sister Wives’: Why Kody Brown Thinks Christine Brown Is ‘Too Risky’ to Date

In a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion Part 2, Kody Brown says Christine Brown will be too “risky” for men to date. He thinks most potential partners won’t want a relationship with her because she left “a good man.” Has Christine started dating after breaking up with Kody?

Christine Brown divorces Kody Brown

After over 28 years of marriage, Christine and Kody called it quits in early 2021. On Nov. 2, 2021, Christine confirmed the divorce to the public on her Instagram.

After months of disagreements surrounding Kody’s coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol, their marriage became even more strained. The final straw for Christine came when Kody told her he was no longer interested in an intimate marriage with her.

On the Sister Wives Season 16 reunion, Christine said that she and Kody hadn’t been intimate in over 2 years prior to her decision to divorce. This was part of the reason why Christine decided to divorce Kody. Other reasons include how he neglected to be there for his daughter, Ysabel Brown, during her major back surgery and his alleged favoritism toward his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

In a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode (via People), Kody accuses Christine of turning the family against him amid their messy divorce. He believes Christine is responsible for his damaged relationships with their children and also with Janelle and her children.

“Breaking up a marriage when you’re not in love, I get it. But to assuage her guilt, she has blamed me for everything, including to her children and Janelle’s kids,” Kody tells the host. “She’s trying to assuage her guilt by saying I’m a bad man,” he says.

Kody claims Christine is trying to paint him as a bad man to boost her chances of finding a new partner. “I get it. She needs to do that so she can find another man who will trust her,” he says. “Because if she leaves a good man, most guys are gonna go, ‘This is risky,'” Kody says.

Has Christine Brown started dating?

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody revealed that he was not attracted to Christine and didn’t marry her under romantic circumstances but rather out of duty and obligation. In the family’s 2012 tell-all memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody recounted a time before their courtship when he was “repulsed” by “chubby” Christine, who was eating nachos in the backseat of his car during a road trip.

After her divorce, Christine said she’s looking forward to eventually finding love again with someone who is attracted to her. In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Christine revealed that she’s looking for a romantic, monogamous relationship with a new man but isn’t in a hurry to get serious. “I’m dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that’s just who I am right now,” Christine divulged.

Apart from “kindness,” Christine is looking for a man who can give her something Kody couldn’t. “Someone who’s attracted to me would be a really great thing. I’m just saying,” she teased.

While Kody thinks that his ex-wife Christine will have difficulty finding a new partner because she left a “good man,” many Sister Wives fans disagree. Audiences will have to tune in to find out what Christine says in response to Kody’s statement about being too risky.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.