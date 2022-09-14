‘Sister Wives’: Kody Worried About His Reputation and Being Labeled ‘Bad Person’ After Divorce From Christine

In a clip for the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17 episode, Christine Brown tells her husband Kody Brown that she’s moving with Truely to Salt Lake City, Utah. Kody seems most interested in getting out of the divorce without looking like a “bad person.”

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine tells Kody her plans to move to Utah

In a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17 episode airing September 18th, Christine tells Kody about her plan to move out of Flagstaff, Arizona. She tells him her plans to move to the Salt Lake City area, which happens to be eight hours away from Kody and the rest of the wives.

“That’s sort of unrealistic for us with the situation with our kids. Do you have to move that far?” He suggests she move somewhere closer, such as St. George, Utah, where they lived before they were in Las Vegas, NV.

Kody is immediately against the idea. “I am disgusted by this idea that she is moving and she’s going to take Truely and move to Utah. Truely is my child. I don’t want to push her into something crazy. Men don’t win in the divorce world. I’ve done my research.”

Kody is worried about looking like a ‘bad person’

Christine wants an amicable divorce and to remain “good friends” with Kody. “I’m really not a mindset of being friends,” Kody admits. He seems to be most concerned with his reputation. Check out the clip below:

He knows that being married to Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, ex-husbands get a bad rap. “I’m married to two divorced women. I know what their opinion is of that guy,” he says. “Both Janelle and Robyn were married before I married them. They don’t have good relationships with their exes. I don’t want to have that happen here,” Kody explains.

“I don’t want her going around the country telling people that I’m a bad person,” the Sister Wives patriarch reveals to the camera.

Christine wants Turely to be around family

Kody wants Christine to try to keep the separation uncomplicated by trying to convince his estranged wife to stay in Flagstaff. But Christine’s decision has already been made. “It’s already complicated because it’s not just you and I,” Christine tells him.

“I don’t know what’s complicated about it. It’s like she’s chosen to leave, OK, goodbye.” She asks him if he’s alright with her moving 8 hours away to Salt Lake City. He said, “Not really.”

“What I’m looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family. I can take her to a better support system, where she is surrounded by love. Whereas here, to be honest, most of the time it’s me,” Christine tells the camera.

She revealed that right now, Truely isn’t aware of how Kody’s not been there for her. “I would rather take her away from this situation before she clues in,” Christine concludes.

It seems that the custody battle between Christine and Kody could get complicated. Fans will have to tune in next week to see if Kody finally agrees to Christine taking Truely to Utah.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

