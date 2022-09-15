‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Christine Come Up With a Plan To Break the Separation News to the Other Wives

In a preview for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown and Kody Brown come up with a plan to tell the wives about their separation. Christine is prepared to lose some relationships since she will no longer be considered a sister wife. According to Christine and Kody, here’s how the announcement will go down.

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

Christine is worried she will lose relationships with her sister wives

In a clip for the upcoming September 18 episode of Sister Wives (via People), Christine and Kody continue to discuss the logistics of their split. Christine is ready to tell her sister wives about her decision to leave. She wants to get it out of the way as soon as possible.

Christine says the conversation with her sister wives will be the hardest. “The conversation with Robyn, Janelle, and Meri, yeah, I’m not looking forward to that one at all,” Christine admitted.

“I don’t want to burn bridges at the end of this. Some relationships are going to be fine, some are not going to be fine,” she tells Kody.

Kody feels ‘unmanly’ announcing his separation from Christine

Kody tries to get Christine to break the news to her sister wives without him. “Do you think you should do that without me?” But Christine is adamant that Kody needs to be there for the initial discussion. “I really need you there for the first time,” she tells him. “Because I would like it to be me leaving is me leaving, but we have talked about it.”

“I feel unmanly. So I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Hey, someone is leaving me.’ So I don’t want to talk about it to them,” Kody reveals.

“Part of me wants Christine to admit that she’s leaving because of her, not because of me. She’s been trying to justify her leaving by things I’ve been doing, but not by choices and behaviors she’s had,” Kody says.

Kody admits that he’s in a “state of denial” about Christine leaving him, and while he wants to try to fix the relationship, he is at a loss for words.

Christine wants to come clean to her sister wives about her decision to separate from Kody

“Let’s tell the wives and do this because I want to be honest with them really badly,” Christine tells Kody. The mother of six is ready to come clean. “Janelle knows more than anyone about the struggles Kody and I are having. But no one knows that I’m actually leaving,” she tells the camera.

Of course, she’s aware that this news will come as a shock to her sister wives. “I know they’re going to be frustrated, mad, hurt, and feel betrayed.” She’s aware that her relationships with her sister wives will change.

“What does it mean to be a sister wife then? Am I still a sister wife? And the answer is no,” she tells the cameras.

“I can’t be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend. And the relationship, like how close I am with Janelle, is going to stay like that. How not very close I am with Robyn, and Meri is going to stay like that too,” she concludes.

The Sister Wives Season 17 trailer showed a moment when all the sister wives are gathered. Is this the moment that Kody and Christine reveal their plans to separate? Fans must tune in to discover what happens next in Christine’s journey.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: All of the Places the Browns Have Lived in Since the ’90s