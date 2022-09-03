‘Sister Wives’: Kody Claims Christine Didn’t Want To Be a Mother to Robyn’s Kids — Fans Have Receipts Proving Otherwise

In a recent preview for the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown accuses Christine Brown of not making an effort to be a mother to Robyn Brown’s children. But some a Sister Wives fan has pulled clips from the archive, catching Kody in a lie simultaneously proving the opposite to be true.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Kody claims that Christine never tried to be a mother to Robyn’s kids

In the September 2nd Sister Wives preview for the upcoming season 17, Christine continues her discussion with Kody about their failing marriage. “Being married to you has been heartache. And it’s been pain because I tried for so long, so hard, to be what you needed,” Christine tells Kody.

“I tried to do everything that I could do to make it so you would want to be around me. I tried so hard,” she continues. Kody interrupts, “Everything but treat your sister wives with kindness and respect.” Check out the full clip below:

Christine is confused and asks Kody to elaborate on what he means but is met with silence. “That statement makes me want to scream. As if I hadn’t had my heart broke for years by her complaints and hatred of plural marriage,” Kody tells the cameras.

Then Kody shocks Sister Wives fans when he suggests that Christine never was a good mother to Robyn’s children. “Christine was great, great at being willing to mother Janelle’s kids. But she was never willing to mother or be a good mother to Robyn’s kids,” Kody concludes.

‘Sister Wives’ fans prove Kody wrong

Of course, Kody’s statement about Christine not being a good mother to Robyn’s kids shocked Sister Wives fans. Long-time watchers of the show recall it very differently. One fan aimed to prove that it wasn’t true by digging up old Sister Wives footage and posting it to the Sister Wives Reddit page. Check out the video below:

In Sister Wives Season 16, Kody told audiences about the nanny Robyn had hired to look after their 10-year-old son, Solomon, and 6-year-old daughter, Ariella. “Robyn and I have an employee. We call her a nanny… She comes over, she helps with caring for the kids. And she helps with schooling the kids.”

In an early season of Sister Wives, Christine tells Kody and Robyn that she feels hurt that they hired a nanny instead of letting her watch their kids. Robyn explains why she decided to hire her niece, Mindy, to care for the kids while they work.

“It was really difficult for me when you got a babysitter. ‘Cause my first thought was, ‘Why aren’t we good enough?’ It’s like, ‘Why don’t you trust me with your kids? Why wouldn’t you ask me first?’ I didn’t get it,” Christine tells Robyn.

“Don’t you want a relationship with me? Don’t you want a relationship with a sister wife?” Christine asks Robyn. “You’re never gonna need me. Never.” She tells Robyn, leaving her speechless.

Is Kody looking for excuses to blame Christine?

This fan-made video is a perfect example of how Kody changes reality to fit his narrative. And perfectly highlights just how horrible the communication was between Kody and Christine.

The Redditor who made the clip wrote: “I was so enraged by the new sneak peek, I had to make another juxtaposition montage to call out Kody’s behavior.”

Another fan commented on the clip, “First of all! I just want to thank you for putting this all together and proving him so completely wrong. He can’t sit there and gaslight when he’s been on TV for a decade.”

And another Redditor wrote, “This is the kind of thing they need to be challenged on with the Tell All specials instead of the game and boring questions that they do ask.”

Thankfully, Sister Wives fans aren’t ones to be gaslit. And they have once again pointed out Kody’s inconsistencies and lies.

Season 17 of Sister Wives airs beginning Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

