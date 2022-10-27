‘Sister Wives’: Kody Claims He Wouldn’t Be Jealous if His Wives Had ‘Brother Husbands’

In a preview for the upcoming October 30 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown claims that he would be alright with the idea of having “brother husbands.” He thinks that he would be able to overcome his jealousy and would end up playing video games with them.

Kody Brown | Discovery Press/TLC

Meri talks about jealousy in plural marriage

In a clip for the upcoming Sister Wives episode (via US Weekly), Robyn and Meri have a heart to heart about Christine Brown leaving the family. The two are devastated about Christine’s decision and are trying to “hang on” to each other and “rebuild” the family.

However, since Meri is hardly even considered a wife to Kody, she struggles to find her place within the family. Robyn says that while it would be devastating, she wouldn’t blame Meri if she wanted to leave her marriage to Kody.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri admits she has struggled with jealousy throughout living plural marriage. And Kody never understood why she had these feelings.

Meri tells the cameras, “Jealousy, I think, is a fact of life. Something that I’ve learned in more recent years is that jealousy is not a bad thing. It’s just an emotion and you work through the emotions.”

Kody says he would be alright with his wives having ‘brother husbands’

Robyn tells Meri that she’s always trying to get Kody to understand how difficult plural marriage is for the wives. “I’m always trying to give him the other perspective. Like, ‘If someone else was in my life and you were having to share me with, you’d be like a nut case,'” Robyn tells Meri.

Robyn says this isn’t a new conversation with Kody. She says she tries to remind him how it would feel if the “tables were turned.” Robyn says he doesn’t like to think about it, but Kody claims he’d be a good “brother husband,” and wouldn’t be jealous.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

“I think, yes, if I didn’t manage it right I could be a nut case. If the roles were reversed in plural marriage and I had a brother husband,” Kody admits.

“But I think she’s missing something, the ways guys bond. We’d be playing video games, high fiving each other, and she’d wish that we’d actually be getting some work done,” Kody tells the cameras.

Robyn doesn’t believe he’d be so chill about having brother husbands. “I don’t believe him because whenever it comes to like guys in his wives lives, like my ex, he gets funny,” Robyn says.

In 2009, Kody called the idea of his wives having more husbands sickening

In a flashback from Sister Wives, back in 2009 when Kody and Meri were still acting as a married couple, she reminded him of how hard it is to be a sister wife. She tries to get him to understand her feelings of jealousy.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Meri tells Kody, “If I were to be giving attention to another guy, how would it make you feel?” He replies, “The vulgarity of the idea of you with two husbands or another lover sickens me,” he tells her.

It’s interesting to see how his views have changed over the last decade. In the trailer for the rest of the season, he told cameras that he wouldn’t care if Meri married another man right now.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

