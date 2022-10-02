‘Sister Wives’: Kody Demands His Wives ‘Conform to Patriarchy Again’ and Allow Him To Regain Control

in Sister Wives, Kody Brown returns to being the “head of the household.” He tells his wife that they must “conform to patriarchy again.” He feels he has to take control back after his third wife, Christine Brown, has left him.

Kody feels like his wives are not respecting him as head of the house

In the October 2 episode, Kody gets frustrated with the way Christine is handling their divorce. “She didn’t ask me if I was okay if I didn’t stay at her house. She just told me not to. She didn’t ask me if I was okay if she moved out my stuff out. She just did it,:She didn’t ask me if it was okay if she moved to Utah and took Truely. She just told me she was gonna do it,” he says.

Kody feels like he failed in his management of the family. “I’m disappointed in how I’ve managed this,” he said. He wishes he would have taken the “reins” and would have made their independence less of a priority.

Kody wants his wives to ‘conform to patriarchy again’

In a clip for the October 2 episode of Sister Wives, Kody tells his wives that it’s time he takes back control. “I’m gonna be the head of my household again. And so, I’m not gonna be circumvented in that,” Kody says.

“So if everybody’s willing to conform, to patriarchy again. I guess ’cause I’ve been fighting go make everybody happy.” Kody explains. He goes on to say how he’s grown “bitter” by trying to keep all of his wives happy. Along the way, he’s lost the family that he “thought about and designed”

Janelle says she didn’t sign up for ‘patriarchy.’

Kody’s monologue was met with a few quizzical looks by his wives. “Yeah, I didn’t know I’d signed up for patriarchy, but that’s not what we all agree on in the very beginning,” Janelle said to cameras.

However, Kody disagrees. “Ironically, Janelle did sign up for patriarthy. When her and I made an agreement that she would come into the family, she agreed wholeheartedly that she would run her wheel into mine, because I had to be the head of the family,” Kody says.

He concludes, “I’m at a point now in my life where I don;t have time to wast on people who won’t respect me or treat me with respect.” Is it too late for Kody to be demanding respect by his wives?

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

