‘Sister Wives’: Kody Feeling ‘Blue’ at Ysabel’s Graduation Party and ‘Wishing Christine Wouldn’t Leave’

In a preview for the upcoming October 9 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown admits he’s feeling “blue” about the current state of his family. As the whole family gathers for Ysabel Brown’s graduation and birthday party, Kody is melancholy about Christine Brown’s decision to leave the family and move to Utah with their 11-year-old daughter Truely Brown. He’s now wishing that Christine wouldn’t go.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

The family reunites for Ysabel’s graduation party

In the preview for the Sister Wives episode (via ET), the family is all together for the first time in months. Since Kody’s strict coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol kept each wife and family separate, this is the first time the family has been able to get together in months.

Ariella Brown, Ysabel Brown, and Dayton Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

As they celebrated Ysabel’s graduation and birthday in the backyard of Christine’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona, the wives mingled, the children played together, and the family enjoyed their time together over homemade gluten-free quiche and cake. While the family enjoyed their time together, the heaviness of Christine’s impending departure made the moment bittersweet.

Kody is feeling ‘blue’ and ‘wishing Christine wouldn’t leave’

Reflecting on Ysabels’ graduation party, Kody says, “This evening has gone off without a hitch. It’s been wonderful. I think Ysabel felt special.”

“I’m just blue,” Kody admits. “We will never be there again. If we really go through with this, if Christine is leaving. Is she really going to leave?”

Kody admits that deep down, he’s hoping that Christine will stay. “I’m living in a delusional world where I’m wishing that Christine wouldn’t leave,” Kody says.

Robyn also hopes that the day spent together as a family will make Christine rethink her decision to leave. “I believe God can make miracles,” Robyn says.

Meanwhile, Meri is upset that they can’t work things out for the sake of the “little ones,” Ariella, Solomon, and Truely. “Why can’t we work on the things we need to work on between each other?” Meri asks.

Janelle also knows that the days spent as a family is numbered now that Christine has decided to leave and move to Utah. “I personally am not very optimistic that there will be very many days like this,” Janelle admits.

Christine says Kody is probably feeling regretful about the lost time with Ysabel

As discussed earlier in Sister Wives Season 17, Kody had told Christine that if Ysabel chose to return to her last year of high school in person, he wouldn’t be able to see her per his strict coronavirus protocol. Christine and Janelle were angry with Kody for Ysabel to choose between her father and her friends, calling it “unfair.”

Despite Kody’s rules that have kept the family apart, Christine can’t help but notice his sadness. “Kody is not one to hide his emotions, though. He’s more going to show you how he’s feeling. And I think he’s super sad,” Christine acknowledges.

Christine calls Ysabel’s graduation party “bittersweet” for everyone. She says, “He loves Ysabel, and he hasn’t spent enough time with her, and I think he’s probably realizing that.”

With Ysabel moving off to college and Christine moving to Utah with Truely, it’s a difficult time for the Brown family. Each member is mourning the loss of the family as they know it. Will the family ever be able to get together again like this in the future?

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Kody Demands His Wives’ Conform to Patriarchy Again’ and Allow Him To Regain Control