‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Janelle’s Marriage Is Falling Apart in the Season 17 Trailer — ‘I Don’t Know if This Works for Me Anymore’

In the Sister Wives super trailer for season 17, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s marriage seems to be on the decline. Kody is upset with Janelle not being a partner to her, but she isn’t even sure this is where she wants to be. She says she doesn’t know if her marriage “works” for her anymore. Here’s everything we know.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody is upset with Janelle for buying an RV

As Sister Wives fans know, Janelle has just moved from her rental home to a fifth-wheel trailer. Janelle’s downgrade is to get the family started building on their Coyote Pass property.

Janelle bought the RV sight unseen and didn’t tell Kody until after she had already paid the money. By this point, there was nothing Kody could do to change Janelle’s mind. This frustrates him that he wasn’t involved in the decision and didn’t want to live in tight quarters with Janelle and Savannah.

Kody is upset with Janelle’s independence

In the Sister Wives Season 17 super teaser, there’s a lot of drama between Janelle and Kody. While out at a restaurant, Kody looks angry as he discusses his marriage with Janelle.

Janelle Brown, Savannah Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

“You and I have been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage Janelle,” he says in the clip. Kody tells the camera, “Everything seems to be going bad here.”

And Janelle agrees. Her relationship with Kody is falling apart. “If he can’t handle my independence, I don’t know if this works for me anymore,” she admitted.

Janelle walks off during an argument with Kody

At the end of the clip, Christine has already packed up and is in Utah, starting her new life. Kody talks with his three wives, Janelle, Robyn, and Meri. He tells Janelle, “I just survived a really, really dark place.” She tries to be understanding, but Kody yells at her, “But you don’t give a s—— though, look at you.”

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC/YouTube

Kody says he’s “mad as hell” because he believes everyone is blaming him. “Would you ever have any empathy for me?” he asks Janelle as she gets up and quietly walks out of the gathering. “When you’re in pain, I try to understand the situation.” Kody tells her, “You know, this is a really bad idea for you to walk off on this one.” But despite the threat, Janelle keeps walking and doesn’t respond to him.

Many Sister Wives fans believe that this could be the beginning of the end of Janelle’s marriage to Kody. Fans must tune in on Sunday to find out what happens next.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

