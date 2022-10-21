‘Sister Wives’: Kody Wants to Lawyer Up Amid Custody Battle Over Truely With Christine — ‘I Don’t Trust Her’

In a clip for the upcoming October 23 Sister Wives episode, Kody Brown and Christine Brown continue to discuss custody of their daughter, Truely Brown. Kody is concerned that when Christine takes his 11-year-old daughter to Utah, he will never see her again. He wants to involve a lawyer because he doesn’t trust her or the state of Utah.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody wants 50-50 custody of Truely

After Christine told Kody that she would be divorcing him and moving with their daughter to Utah, the child custody battle began. The father of 18 wants equal rights to Truely as Christine will and demands he has 50-50 custody of her.

Truely Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

When Christine breaks the news of her separation from Kody to her sister wives, Kody suddenly decides that he’s not alright with Christine moving. “You can’t take her from me because we’ll have to have a shared custody. It’ll have to be 50-50,” Kody tells her.

When the estranged couple decides to sit down and try to come up with a compromise, Kody tells her that she can’t keep Truely from him. “I’m going to have to be involved in Truely’s life. And you can’t actually stop me from being in her life. So I don’t know what your intention was with moving with her,” Kody says to Christine.

Kody wants to get a lawyer to protect his rights as a father

In the preview clip, Kody and Christine continue to butt heads over how much custody each of them will have over Truely. “In this case, we’ve got an issue where we have to have a child custody agreement in place. Basically, we just say 50-50 agreement, then we just work out the details all the time,” Kody says.

“Otherwise, you’re gonna get a lawyer, and the government involved, and the lawyer is going to take all the money you have,” he says. Check out the clip below:

Christine doesn’t think either of them needs to get lawyers involved. “I don’t think that we need to get a lawyer involved in things,” she tells him. But Kody thinks they will need a lawyer to write up a custody agreement for Truely and says he will “ask around.”

Kody doesn’t trust Christine

Christine has been begging Kody to spend more time with her for years. “Does he not understand that I want him to be around his kids?” Christine says in the clip. “That doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. He just doesn’t trust me. That’s what this comes down to,” Christine says.

He admits that it’s true. “No, I don’t trust her. How am I supposed to trust her? What’s the next move she’s going to make against me?” Kody says to the camera.

Truely Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/Twitter

“Usually, divorces just aren’t that nice. She’s going back to a state that will come after me if she decides to,” Kody says about the past police investigations against him regarding polygamy when he was living in Utah.

He tells her to “never involve Utah” in any agreements, despite her moving there. “Even if she’s living there, we get a child custody agreement here,” Kody tells her. “She’s going back to a state that hates me,” he said regarding the lawsuit he won against the state of Utah. “What’s going to stop them from teaming up with her? Remember, I don’t trust her; whether she’s going to be good to me or not is unknown,” Kody concludes.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

