‘Sister Wives’: Kody Refuses To Spend More Than ‘2 or 3 Days’ Away From Robyn’s Kids

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown reveals that her husband, Kody Brown, refuses to spend more than “two or three days” away from Robyn Brown and their five children. The limitations on the time Janelle can spend with Kody before he has to go back to Robyn and their kids have negatively affected their marriage.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Janelle says KodyRobyn’ss to spend more than a few days away from Robyn’s kids…

In the October 16 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle is frustrated that all of the trips with Kody get cut short to a few days. She says that Kody refuses to spend more than a couple of days from his two youngest children he shares with Robyn, 10-year-old Solomon, and 6-year-old Ariella.

Robyn and Kody Brown’s children Solomon and Ariella, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle and Kody went to go pick up the new fifth-wheel trailer that she bought online in Utah and stopped for a night at Meri’s bed and breakfast. He’s eager to get back on the road to Flagstaff, Arizona, because he wants to get back to Sol and Ari.

“Kody doesn’t feel like he can be away from the little kids at Robyn’s house for more than two or three days at a time. So our trips are always constrained by that,” Janelle told the cameras. “So he’s got to hurry home and take a rapid test to make sure he’s not carrying COVID, so he can go home to Sol and Ari,” the mother of six concludes.

Kody defends himself for spending more time at Robyn’s house

The father of 18 defends himself saying, “I’ve been away from the kids for quite a while. And I’m trying still, very hard, to protect my younger children and I really appreciate when wives will allow me to protect my younger children.”

He says that he “appreciates” wives who support his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules, meaning Robyn and Meri. This has been an ongoing complaint by Kody. He believes that Janelle and Christine disrespect him by undermining his leadership by not conforming to his strict protocol.

Will Kody stay in Janelle’s trailer?

As documented in the new episode, Kody is upset with the fact that Janelle bought the trailer to live on the family’s Coyote Pass land. He has grown accustomed to Robyn’s 4,400-square-foot cabin and isn’t thrilled about living in Janelle’s fifth-wheel trailer. Right now, there is no power or water hooked up to the mobile home and Kody is not willing to stay there with Janelle.

“If I’m not around, she will start to feel like she’s marginalized. But she made choices that are a major inconvenience to me, to my lifestyle, because she wanted this RV,” Kody said to the cameras. However, he’s struggling to deal with this new living situation. “I’ve got hot water at Robyn’s house. Why am I gonna sit here and suffer with you and your choices?” he says.

With only two of Kody’s four marriages remaining intact, he may end up losing Janelle too. With Kody’s love of creature comforts, his youngest children at Robyn’s, and his strict coronavirus rules, he may end up becoming a monogamous man.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

