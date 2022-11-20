‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says He Can’t Love Janelle Unless She ‘Respects’ Him

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle Brown’s marriage is starting to show signs of strain. As tensions reach an all-time high, Janelle is growing tired of trying to appease Kody regarding her living situation. But all Janelle’s resistance makes Kody think he doesn’t respect him. Kody says that a man can’t love a woman who can’t respect him. Does this mean he’s no longer in love with Janelle?

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown | TLC via Youtube

Janelle is making decisions without Kody

In the November 20 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody argue as they try to get her new fifth-wheel trailer leveled. Kody recognizes that his marriage to Janelle has turned “antagonistic” and “not cooperative.”

Kody has admitted that going through a divorce with his third wife, Christine Brown, has made him hard to be around. Since his divorce, Kody’s anger has overflowed into his other marriages.

Since the “unraveling” of the family happened with Christine’s decision to leave, Kody notices that his relationship with Janelle is falling apart too.

“I don’t think Janelle or I am being honest or realistic in this relationship as we communicate with each other about this stuff,” Kody tells the cameras.

Kody says he can’t love a woman who disrespects him

In the episode, Janelle decides that instead of spending the harsh winter in the trailer on Coyote Pass, she will move to a rental in town. She wants to spend six months in a place in Flagstaff and wait until April 2022 to move back into the RV. She hopes by then, they will be able to break ground on the house she plans to build on the family’s property.

Kody is upset that Janelle didn’t consult with him before she decided. But Janelle is solid in her decision. “I mean, I basically decided what I needed to do for me. And I sort of decided and did it, and he had to be along for the ride. But if I would have waited for him to solve the problem, it never would have gotten solved,” she tells the cameras.

In the preview for the November 27 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle gets fed up with Kody’s suggestions to buy Christine’s old house in Flagstaff. “I want my own house,” Janelle tells him firmly.

He tells her, “I don’t want to live in an RV.” Kody the cameras that he’s struggling to find love for Janelle since she’s been making decisions without him. “Men don’t love people who don’t respect them,” he says. “I’m not going to break my back when you don’t respect me,” Kody adds.

Is this the end of Janelle and Kody’s marriage

After Christine’s divorce shook the family, Janelle felt like she had to pick a side. Unfortunately, she’s closer to Christine than she is to her husband at this moment in time. So after Kody yells at Christine, Janelle comforts her sister wife instead of her husband. This was one of the many times that Kody had felt disrespected by Janelle.

Many moments in Sister Wives Season 17 so far indicate that their marriage could be ending soon. Janelle told the cameras that she would choose her dogs and her children over Kody any day. And in the season trailer, Janelle is fed up with Kody again and ends up walking away from Kody mid-sentence.

Sister Wives fans are convinced that Kody will end up disregarding his marriage to Janelle as he did with Christine when she started standing up for herself. Perhaps Kody would have received respect if he had given it to his wives.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

