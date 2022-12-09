‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says He Feels ‘Rejected’ by Janelle

Sister Wives has been emotional and tumultuous in Season 17. Kody Brown and his wives are still coming to grips with his divorce from Christine Brown. Moreover, Kody’s marital issues with Janelle have been placed from and center.

While Janelle is trying to move forward with life on her terms, Kody says he feels rejected by her.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Inside Kody and Janelle’s marriage breakdown on ‘Sister Wives’

Now that Christine has moved on to live her life on her terms, the fractures in Janelle and Kody’s marriage have become more apparent. The pair have been spiritually married since 1993, but several things have contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Janelle has always been very independent, which Kody has labeled disloyalty. He also doesn’t like the fact that Janelle has continued her close bond with Christine. Moreover, Kody’s obvious favoritism toward his fourth wife, Robyn, has been a point of contention between them.

Now the pair are more at odds than they’ve ever been.

Kody says he feels ‘rejected’ by Janelle

As Janelle has increasingly lived her own life and sought happiness, Kody says he feels rejected by her. He also expressed that he is still reeling from his divorce from Christine.

“At [the] Fat Olives [restaurant], I was having this conversation with Janelle ’cause I was basically begging her to have a deeper relationship with me because I feel so rejected by her,” he said in a confessional on Sister Wives. “That got me thoughtful about how I’m not dealing well — or, I’m not dealing with Christine leaving, with her taking Truely. I’m experiencing grief because we will never go there again.”

Janelle is questioning her marriage to Kody on ‘Sister Wives’

Throughout Season 17, Janelle has been doing some serious soul-searching, including questioning her marriage to Kody. He’s accused her of acting like a “single woman.” However, Janelle says in a plural marriage, independence was imperative, especially since Kody never tried to meet her needs when requested.

Now, seeing Christine thriving alone, Janelle is questioning her marriage to Kody. “I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore [sic],” Janelle said on a recent episode of Sister Wives. “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

Though the pair have not discussed separation or divorce, at this point it seems inevitable.

