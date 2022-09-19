‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’

In the September 18 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown says his older children are part of a “clique.” His fourth wife, Robyn Brown, says that her children aren’t part of that group. Is there a separation between Robyn’s children and the rest of the wives’ kids?

David, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody says there is a ‘clique’ with his older children

In the second episode of Sister Wives Season 17, Kody describes Meri, Christine, and Janelle’s older children being a “club.” He explains, “The older kids are like this club. You’re either in with them, or you’re out with them. It’s a clique.”

Kody feels like he’s on the outside of that clique since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic split the family in two. Kody believes that his older sons, Garrison, and Gabriel, are “gossiping” with other older kids, Hunter and Maddison, about him, causing a clear distinction between certain wives and their children.

“It’s sorry of how the family runs, I guess, is everybody gossiping about each other,” Kody concludes.

Robyn thinks her children are being excluded

Janelle agrees that there is a clear separation within the family. “It seems to be that the line is becoming more and more intense. Choose this side, which is Kody, Meri, Robyn, and Robyn’s kids, or choose the side that includes all of my children,” Janelle says.

David, Solomon, Aurora, Ariella, and Breanna Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In 2010, Robyn and her three children from her previous marriage, David, Aurora, and Breanna, were welcomed into the family. Kody married Robyn legally to adopt the three children. Later, Kody and Robyn had two of their own children, Soloman and Ariella.

Robyn feels like her children are not welcome in the older children’s clique, as Kody called it. “My kids aren’t part of that group. I don’t know. It’s a ganging-up, defense mechanism. So, yeah, I don’t know. It’s weird,” Robyn tells the cameras.

Why is there a separation between Robyn’s kids and the other Brown children?

Before Robyn was added to the family in 2010, it had just been Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Christine and their combined 13 children living under one roof in Lehi, Utah. Then, when they moved to Las Vegas, they all lived in separate homes.

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle, Christine, and Meri’s children never got a chance to live under the same roof as Robyn and her kids. So naturally, the sibling bond is different. Also, as Robyn joined the family, some older children left for college. This means they didn’t have the same opportunities to build strong relationships with Robyn’s children.

The coronavirus pandemic ultimately revealed the cracks within the family. And now it’s showing a clear distinction between the wives and their children.

