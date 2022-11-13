‘Sister Wives’: Kody Only Showed Affection to Christine When She Made Robyn Happy

Sister Wives fans noticed that Kody Brown only showed attention to his third wife, Christine Brown when she went out of her way to make his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, happy. There are many examples of this on Sister Wives throughout the seasons, but here are a few times of many.

Christine Brown and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Kody said Christine treated Robyn’ like dirt’

As Christine’s outdoor discussion continues in the November 13 episode of Sister Wives, she reveals that she’ll be moving to Utah in one week. She asked Meri and Robyn for some “space” as she figures out her new life. Christine’s boundaries upset Robyn and made her feel rejected.

That’s when the conversation suddenly shifts from talking about Christine selling her house to how she has treated her sister wives, specifically Robyn. Kody says that Christine treated Robyn “like dirt from the very beginning.” He tells Christine, “That’s the reason I’m pissed off.”

Meri claims to have witnessed Robyn being poorly treated by Christine firsthand. She said in an interview, “I have seen her non-acceptance of Robyn and disdain for me through the years.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans think Kody only liked Christine when she was making Robyn happy

When Christine throws a baby shower for Robyn in season 10, episode 3, Kody is so happy that he embraces her in a big hug. This is the most affection Sister Wives fans have seen him give Christine for years. One fan captured the moment in a screenshot (via Reddit), captioning it, “Christine throws a baby shower for Robyn, and Kody manages to show some affection.” Check out the post below:

In another old Sister Wives clip, Christine tells Robyn she will try to be more supportive of her jewelry business venture, My Sister Wife’s Closet. One fan pointed out how Kody is looking at Christine with love in his eyes. “Look at the way Kody is admiring her for making Queen Robyn happy. As long as they are nice to Robyn, he’ll love them,” the fan captioned the post.

Kody and Meri claim Christine never tried to have a good relationship with Robyn

In the past 16 seasons of Sister Wives, Christine has tried to make Robyn and her children feel welcome into the family. During Robyn and Kody’s courtship, Christine was pregnant with her 6th child, Truely Brown. And when Robyn was officially added to the family as Kody’s fourth wife, she had just given birth to her daughter. She struggled with jealousy, the changing family dynamic, and postpartum depression.

Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

While Christine admits to not being the best sister wife to Robyn during this time, she does try her best to make up for it. There are many examples of this in previous seasons of Sister Wives, where she clearly communicated her remorse and even gave her gifts as a “peace offering” to Robyn. There were many times she was clearly giving it all to improve her sister wives’ relationships.

But despite Christine’s best efforts to make Robyn feel welcome, Kody’s fourth wife continued to feel like an outsider. And a decade later, nothing has changed. Now Christine has left her loveless marriage to Kody and is finally ready to find a man who gives her the affection she deserves, and fans couldn’t be happier for her.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: The ‘Devastating’ Argument Christine Had With Meri in 2009 That ‘Shattered’ Their Relationship