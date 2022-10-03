‘Sister Wives’: Kody Thinks Christine Is Moving to Utah to Date ‘Some Guy’

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown breaks the news to her sister wives that she’s decided to leave her marriage to Kody Brown and move to Utah. While Christine made it clear that she wanted to move to to be closer to her children and the rest of her family, Kody was convinced that she was moving to Utah to date “some guy.”

Christine tells her sister wives she’s moving to Utah with Truely

In the October 2 episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown sits her sister wives down and comes clean about her decision to leave Kody Brown. “It’s no surprise that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time. And I have decided to leave, to leave Kody. Just leave,” Christine tells them.

She admits that this has been a “hard decision,” but that it is the only way she can feel happiness, joy, and hope. “I feel strongly this is the best choice for me,” Christine tells Janelle, Robyn, and Meri Brown.

Christine wants to be closer to her parents, her adult children, and her grandchildren

Most of Christine’s adult children live in Utah, including Mykelti and Tony Padron, who just had their first child, Avalon. Also living in Utah is her son Paedon and her daughter Aspyn and her husband, Mitch.

Kody asked Christine what she “gains” by leaving Flagstaff and moving back to Utah. “An incredible support.” Kody asked what she means by a supportive community, she replies, “My parents. Other plural families.” But Kody doesn’t understand how leaving plural marriage will help her gain support within the plural community.

Still, Kody doesn’t understand why moving is necessary, since she’s been traveling back and forth to visit Utah. “What are you talking about? This is home. Just ’cause you have this urge to go to Utah... I mean, it’s a little convoluted. I don’t understand it. I don’t know why she’s feeling like she’s gotta move. ‘Cause she gets to go see them all the time anyway,” Kody says.

Mostly, Christine is talking about support from her family. Kody still doesn’t understand. “I’ve never understood her need to move. She’s not a member of the polygamous community. She’s not part of our church. I don’t understand it at all. Unless, there’s some guys she wants to date there. She wants to get away from me, so that my stink isn’t on her so she can date,” Kody tells the cameras.

Christine has eloquently explained many times the reasons why she’s decided to leave. Still Kody can’t comprehend that he’s done something bad enough to make her go, and instead believes that she must be leaving for another reason.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

